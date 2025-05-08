BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at -$48.438 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$53.471 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 22.2% to $106.487 million from $87.149 million last year.Zai Lab Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$48.438 Mln. vs. -$53.471 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $106.487 Mln vs. $87.149 Mln last year.For the first quarter, the company reported net loss per ADS of $0.45, compared with a loss of $0.55 per ADS, registered for the same period last year.For the first quarter, Zai Lab posted net product revenue of $105.7 million, higher than $87.1 million a year ago. This increase was primarily driven by increased sales of VYVGART, ZEJULA, and NUZYRA.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its revenue outlook in line with analysts' estimates.Zai Lab still expects to post annual revenue of $560 million to $590 million, compared with analysts' forecast of $565.16 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX