WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Griffon Corp. (GFF) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $56.76 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $64.14 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.Excluding items, Griffon Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $57.60 million or $1.23 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 9.1% to $611.75 million from $672.88 million last year.Griffon Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $56.76 Mln. vs. $64.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.21 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $611.75 Mln vs. $672.88 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX