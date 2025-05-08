WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LGND) reiterated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for fiscal 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $6.00 to $6.25 per share on revenues between $180 million to $200 million.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.11 per share on revenues of $191.30 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX