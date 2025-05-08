WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) announced earnings for first quarter of $117.57 millionThe company's bottom line came in at $117.57 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $123.20 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $831.18 million from $859.65 million last year.Match Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $117.57 Mln. vs. $123.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $831.18 Mln vs. $859.65 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $850 to $860 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX