Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A1KCL7 | ISIN: US3765491010
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 14:07
8,190 Euro
-0,06 % -0,005
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Finanznachrichten News

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Land Corporation's First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Where:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MW26Bu1R

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9046

Contact:

Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through May 20, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13752159.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived and available for replay on the Company's website, www.GladstoneLand.com.

Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust that specializes in purchasing farms and farm-related properties and leasing them to farmers. Additional information can be found at www.gladstoneland.com.

For further information: Gladstone Land Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Land Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-land-corporation-earnings-call-and-webcast-information-1012843

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
