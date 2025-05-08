Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a North American leader in renewable energy solutions and franchising, is pleased to announce its shares will begin trading on the OTCQB Market effective May 8, 2025, under the ticker symbol "SUNXF".

This milestone marks Stardust Solar's strategic expansion to enhance its accessibility and visibility among U.S. investors, complementing the Company's existing TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) listing under the symbol "SUN".

Key Highlights:

OTCQB Market Listing: Enhances transparency, investor confidence, and facilitates trading for U.S. investors.

Enhances transparency, investor confidence, and facilitates trading for U.S. investors. Strategic U.S. Expansion: Recently acquired Solar Grids Development LLC assets, expanding its franchise territories significantly across the United States. The Company now has 54 Franchise territories in the US and 88 across North America.

Recently acquired Solar Grids Development LLC assets, expanding its franchise territories significantly across the United States. The Company now has 54 Franchise territories in the US and 88 across North America. Enhanced Visibility: Investors now have access to real-time Level 2 quotes for Stardust Solar securities on the OTC Markets platform.

Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar, commented: "Listing on the OTCQB represents a significant step in our Company's growth, making Stardust Solar's innovative renewable energy solutions accessible to a broader range of investors. We believe this move will enhance liquidity, broaden our shareholder base, and increase the visibility of our strategic initiatives and performance to investors in the U.S. and globally."

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer:

