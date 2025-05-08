Intelligent Protection Management Corp. to Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

JERICHO, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2025 / Intelligent Protection Management Corp. ("IPM," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq:IPM), a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will host its first quarter 2025 earnings results conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. CEO Jason Katz and CFO Kara Jenny will discuss the Company's results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and address stockholder questions submitted in advance of the conference call.

The details for the conference call can be found below.

First Quarter 2025 Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 4:30 PM EDT Dial-In Phone Numbers: Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 312305 Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2856/52471 Replay: Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 52471

If you would like to submit a question, please send an email with your question to nyc@clearthink.capital prior to the call. Intelligent Protection Management Corp. will do its best to answer all questions.

About Intelligent Management Protection Corp.

Intelligent Management Protection Corp., (Nasdaq:IPM), is a managed technology solutions provider focused on cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure. IPM provides dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, data storage, managed security, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients across the United States. IPM also operates ManyCam. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 8 patents. For more information, please visit: www.ipm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to estimates of future synergies and efficiencies as a result of the NTS acquisition, expectations regarding the Company's ability to effectively integrate assets it acquired as a result of the NTS acquisition, expectations of future plans, priorities, focus and benefits of the NTS acquisition, the Company's ability to realize the intended benefits of the referral arrangement with NewtekOne, Inc. and its status as an accredited partner for the HPE Private Cloud AI solution, the Company's plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "aim," "anticipates," "believes," "building," "continue," "could," "drive," "estimates," "expects," "extent," "focus," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "intends," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "position," "probable," "progressing," "projects," "prudent," "seeks," "should," "steady," "target," "view," "will" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: the possibility of security vulnerabilities, cyber-attacks and network disruptions, including breaches of data security and privacy leaks, data loss, and business interruptions; the Company's ability to operate its secure private cloud through its data centers; the intense competition in the industry in which the Company operates and its ability to effectively compete with existing competitors and new market entrants; the Company's ability to consummate favorable acquisitions and effectively integrate any companies or businesses that the Company acquires; the impact of adverse economic and market conditions, including those related to fluctuations in inflation and geopolitical conflicts; the Company's reliance on a limited number of customers for its revenues and income; the Company's ability to attract new customers, retain existing customers and sell additional services to customers; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and other events outside of the Company's control . More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Investor Contacts:

IR@ipm.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

917-658-7878

