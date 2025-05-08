WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at -$115.361 million, or -$1.05 per share. This compares with -$65.649 million, or -$0.81 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$115.361 Mln. vs. -$65.649 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.05 vs. -$0.81 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX