WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newell Brands Inc. (NWL), Thursday announced its plan to offer $1 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2028 in a private offering.The company intends to use the proceeds, along with existing cash, to redeem $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 4.200 percent senior notes due 2026, and pay related fees and expenses of the new offering.In the pre-market hours, Newell Brands' stock is trading at $5.02, up 0.40 percent on the Nasdaq.