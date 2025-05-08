BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Datasea Inc. (DTSS) pre-announced revenue for the third quarter, which is expected to be approximately $51.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 164.6%, compared to approximately $19.6 million for the same period in the previous year. The company said the expected increase was primarily driven by sustained growth in the 5G+AI multimodal digital business.Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, said, 'We remain focused on achieving our projected annual revenue of $90 million and are confident in our ability to meet this ambitious goal.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX