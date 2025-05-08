Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
08.05.25 | 10:13
2,050 Euro
+3,12 % +0,062
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
08.05.2025 17:33 Uhr
162 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM 
08-May-2025 / 15:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Result of Annual General Meeting 
 
Dublin / London, 8 May 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) 
announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were 
passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of 
Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 24 March 2025 and made available on the Company's 
website (www.cairnhomes.com). 
In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext 
Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations: 
Companies Announcements Office 
Euronext Dublin 
28 Anglesea Street 
Dublin 2 
 
and 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
A full list of the votes received is available for inspection on the Company's website. 
-ENDS- 
 
For further information, contact: 
 
Cairn Homes plc         +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley 
 
Drury Communications         +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Fox 
Morwenna Rice 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and 
communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to 
provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly 
designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit 
landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with 
excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  387182 
EQS News ID:  2133514 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2133514&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
