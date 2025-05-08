DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM

Cairn Homes plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Result of AGM 08-May-2025 / 15:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Result of Annual General Meeting Dublin / London, 8 May 2025: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: CRN) announces that each of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company, held today, were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Annual General Meeting of the Company, circulated to shareholders on 24 March 2025 and made available on the Company's website (www.cairnhomes.com). In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM have been forwarded to both Euronext Dublin and the UK's National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations: Companies Announcements Office Euronext Dublin 28 Anglesea Street Dublin 2 and https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism A full list of the votes received is available for inspection on the Company's website. -ENDS- For further information, contact: Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600 Tara Grimley Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000 Billy Murphy Claire Fox Morwenna Rice Notes to Editors Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,150 unit landbank across 38 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

