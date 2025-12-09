Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 09.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
08.12.25 | 08:00
2,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9702,04009:46
Dow Jones News
09.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Board and Committee Membership Update

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Board and Committee Membership Update 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Board and Committee Membership Update 
09-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Cairn Homes plc 
 
Board and Committee Membership Update 

Dublin / London, 9 December 2025:  Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), today announces changes to the composition of its Board Committees, which will take effect following the 
retirement of Giles Davies. As announced on 24 March 2025, Giles will step down from the Board at the end of this 
month, having served as a Non-Executive Director for 10 years. 

From 1 January 2026, the following changes to Board Committees will take effect: 
 
 -- Linda Hickey will join the Nomination Committee 
 -- Julie Sinnamon will join the Remuneration Committee 
Each of the Audit & Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Committees will continue to be wholly independent following these 
changes. 

In addition, Orla O'Connor will assume responsibilities for workforce engagement, taking over from Orla O'Gorman. 

The table below reflects the composition of each Committee following the changes effective 1 January 2026: 

Audit & Risk Committee    Nomination Committee     Remuneration Committee 
 
Orla O'Gorman (Chair)     Julie Sinnamon (Chair)    Linda Hickey (Chair) 
 
Linda Hickey         Linda Hickey         Julie Sinnamon 
 
Orla O'Connor         Orla O'Gorman         Orla O'Connor 
 
Julie Sinnamon

The Nomination Committee has commenced a comprehensive search process to appoint an additional independent, Non-Executive Director to the Board. The composition of the Board Committees will be updated following the completion of that process.

Bernard Byrne, Chairman of the Board said: "Giles played a key role in overseeing the growth and development of Cairn since its IPO. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Giles for his fantastic contributions over the past 10 years, both as a Board member and Director responsible for Sustainability & Environmental Impact".

Michael Stanley, CEO of Cairn said: "On behalf of all of us at Cairn, I would like to sincerely thank Giles for his invaluable contributions to the success of the Company since IPO, and in particular, for his advice, passion and advocacy around the Board table in relation to environmental protection, which has served the business extremely well over the last ten years.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.16,900 unit landbank across 40 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 410686 
EQS News ID:  2242046 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242046&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.