Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
23.02.26 | 08:11
2,355 Euro
+1,29 % +0,030
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
23.02.2026 18:51 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 
23-Feb-2026 / 17:16 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 

 Date: 23 February 2026 
Name of applicant:                                  CAIRN HOMES PLC 
 
Name of scheme:                                   SAVE AS YOU EARN "SAYE" PLAN 
 
Period of return:                    From:            8 AUGUST   To:   7 FEBRUARY 
                                           2025         2026 
 
 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:        185,609  
 
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of Nil 
the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 
 
 
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see    Nil 
LR3.5.7G): 
 
 
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:      185,609 

Name of contact:           Tara Grimley 
 
Telephone number of contact:     + 353 1 696 4600

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 418954 
EQS News ID:  2280300 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280300&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2026 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
