DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Block listing Interim Review 23-Feb-2026 / 17:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 23 February 2026 Name of applicant: CAIRN HOMES PLC Name of scheme: SAVE AS YOU EARN "SAYE" PLAN Period of return: From: 8 AUGUST To: 7 FEBRUARY 2025 2026 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 185,609 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of Nil the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see Nil LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 185,609 Name of contact: Tara Grimley Telephone number of contact: + 353 1 696 4600

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 Sequence No.: 418954 EQS News ID: 2280300 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2280300&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2026 12:16 ET (17:16 GMT)