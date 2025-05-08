Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: 856568 | ISIN: CA7819036046
08.05.2025
Russel Metals Inc.: Russel Metals Announces 2025 Annual Meeting Voting Results

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Russel Metals Inc. (RUS: TSX) announces voting results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2025. A total of 34,713,455 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 60.91% of the 56,985,355 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on March 3, 2025.

Shareholders voted in favour of the election of each nominee director as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Percentage For

Votes Against

Percentage Against

M. Elyse Allan

33,894,646


99.29 %

242,150


0.71 %

Stewart C. Burton

33,948,212


99.45 %

188,585


0.55 %

John M. Clark

33,213,980


97.30 %

922,816


2.70 %

James F. Dinning

32,513,868


95.25 %

1,622,928


4.75 %

Brian R. Hedges

33,556,223


98.30 %

580,574


1.70 %

Cynthia Johnston

33,892,773


99.29 %

244,024


0.71 %

Roger D. Paiva

30,200,835


88.47 %

3,935,962


11.53 %

John G. Reid

33,631,159


98.52 %

505,638


1.48 %

Annie Thabet

33,935,727


99.41 %

201,070


0.59 %

The Company's advisory "say on pay" resolution was also approved with 79.38% of the votes cast in favour of the resolution. In addition, the resolution appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company was approved.

About Russel Metals Inc.

Russel Metals is one of the largest metals distribution companies in North America, with a growing focus on value added processing. It carries on business in three segments: metals service centers, energy field stores and steel distributors. Its network of metals service centers carries an extensive line of metal products in a wide range of sizes, shapes and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular products, stainless steel, aluminum and other non-ferrous specialty metals. Its energy filed stores carry a specialized product line focused on the needs of energy industry customers. Its steel distributors act as master distributors selling steel in large volumes to other steel service centers and large equipment manufacturers mainly on an "as is" basis.

If you would like to unsubscribe from receiving Press Releases, you may do so by emailing [email protected]; or by calling our Investor Relations Line: 905-816-5178.

Website: www.russelmetals.com

SOURCE Russel Metals Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
