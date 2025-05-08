Regulatory News:

Azelis (Brussels:AZE), a leading global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Antwerp, Belgium.

At the AGM of Azelis Group NV (the "Company"), 88.90 of all shares entitled to vote were represented.

The AGM approved for the fiscal year 2024 the payment of a gross dividend of (rounded) 0.23 per share, net (rounded) 0.16 per share after deduction of Belgian withholding tax of 30% 1. The ex-dividend date will be 27 June 2025, record date 30 June 2025, and the dividend (coupon no. 4) will be payable as of 1 July 2025, via our paying agent KBC Bank NV.

All other proposed resolutions were approved as well, including:

the renewal of the appointment of AU-R-ORA BV with permanent representative Anna Bertona as executive director of the Company for a term expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2028;

the renewal of the appointment of Cloudworks BV with permanent representative Thijs Bakker as executive director of the Company for a term expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2028;

the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Tom Hallam as non-executive and independent director of the Company for a term of 4 years, expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2028; he will continue to serve as chair of the Audit- and Risk Committee;

the appointment of Mrs. Lily Wang as non-executive and independent director of the Company for a term of 4 years, expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending on 31 December 2028;

the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Bert Janssens as non-executive director for a term expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2028; and

the renewal of the appointment of Mr. Kristiaan Nieuwenburg as non-executive director for a term expiring at the AGM approving the annual accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2028

The presentation of the Company to the shareholders will be made available on the Shareholders Meeting section of the Azelis corporate website.

The minutes of the AGM, including all the resolutions and voting details, will be made available on the Azelis corporate website within the legal deadline.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry present in 65 countries across the globe with over 4,300 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 62,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.2 billion (2024). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive- business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest, and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

1 Lower withholding tax rates may be applicable depending on the specific situation of each shareholder.

