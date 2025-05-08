Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2025) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") announces that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and will voluntarily delist its common shares from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

The CSE offers a more cost-effective platform with a streamlined regulatory framework that is well-suited for the Company's current stage of development. Despite the change in exchange, we will continue to meet all obligations as a reporting issuer under Canadian securities and SEC regulations.

The Company expects to delist its common shares from the TSX-V on May 9, 2025 and list its common share on the CSE on May 12,2025 .The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws throughout the process. The Company will retain the trading symbol "SUU" and its shares will continue to be quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "SUUFF".

In connection with its listing on the CSE, the Company has prepared and filed a listing statement dated May 7, 2025 available under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

2025 Exploration Plan and Budget

In conjunction with the CSE listing, Strathmore is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration plan and budgets for work to be completed this year at the Agate and Beaver Rim projects. Note that the budgets and work plan are contingent on prevailing market conditions.

Agate Project

The Agate project is in the Shirley Basin Uranium District of central Wyoming. In 2023 and 2024, Strathmore completed 200 exploration holes on the project that delineated uranium mineralization. Based upon the continuing success of expansion of the mineralized deposit, an additional 100 holes are planned on the project in summer 2025, including 5 core holes for assays and disequilibrium studies. The following details the planned exploration and budget estimate:

Year 2025 - Agate

Exploration Drilling and Site Studies: $260,000 USD



Beaver Rim Project

The Beaver Rim project is in the Gas Hills Uranium District of central Wyoming. Strathmore completed a successful drilling program in autumn 2024 on the project that delineated uranium mineralization. Based on this success, an additional 6 holes are planned for summer 2025. The following details the planned exploration and budget estimate:

Year 2025 - Beaver Rim

Exploration Drilling and Site Studies:

$182,000 USD



About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has three permitted uranium projects in Wyoming: Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium mineralization in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical and recent drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp., a Qualified Person.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this news release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects the Company's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the TSXV delisting and the CSE listing. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. The Company cannot assure that the actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

