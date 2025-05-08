Anzeige
WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538 | Ticker-Symbol: PHI1
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 19:18
21,490 Euro
+0,99 % +0,210
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
Royal Philips: Philips shareholders approve all proposals at the AGM 2025

Finanznachrichten News

May 8, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips(NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), today announced that its shareholders approved all proposals at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2025, including:

  • The re-appointment of Ms Indra Nooyi and Ms Chua Sock Koong as members of the Supervisory Board.
  • The appointment of Mr Bob White as a new member of the Supervisory Board.
  • The re-appointment of Mr Marnix van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management.
  • The discharge of the members of the Board of Management, and of the members of the Supervisory Board.
  • A full overview of the resolutions taken at the AGM 2025 can be found below.


Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of Philips' Supervisory Board, said: "On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Board of Management, I extend our heartfelt thanks to David Pyott for his invaluable counsel over the past decade. We are also delighted to welcome Bob White to the Supervisory Board and are very pleased with the re-appointment of Indra Nooyi and Chua Sock Koong. With our highly knowledgeable and experienced members, our Supervisory Board is well-equipped to advise and support Management as they execute Philips' strategy."

Mr Sijbesma added: "Together with my colleagues on the Supervisory Board, we extend our congratulations to Marnix van Ginneken on his re-appointment as a member of Philips' Board of Management. With his strong leadership, profound understanding of the company, and his extensive international corporate governance experience, he is a tremendous asset to Philips."

Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said: "I am very pleased with Bob White's appointment to our Supervisory Board. He is a recognized global business leader with deep expertise in health technology. Philips has benefited greatly from the expertise and contributions of Indra Nooyi and Chua Sock Koong, and we are very happy with their re-appointment. Our CFO Charlotte Hanneman and I look forward to continued successful collaboration with Marnix van Ginneken who has been instrumental to Philips, as we strive to improve health and well-being of people through meaningful innovation."

All resolutions taken at the AGM 2025:

Agenda itemResolution
3Annual Report 2024
  • Adoption of the financial statements 2024
  • Adoption of a dividend of EUR 0.85 per common share, in shares or (subject to certain conditions) in cash, against retained earnings
  • Positive advisory vote on the approval of the Remuneration Report 2024
  • Discharge of the members of the Board of Management
  • Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
4Composition of the Board of Management
  • Appointment of Mr Van Ginneken as member of the Board of Management with effect from May 8, 2025
5Composition of the Supervisory Board
  • Re-appointment of Ms Chua as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 8, 2025
  • Re-appointment of Ms Nooyi as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 8, 2025
  • Appointment of Mr White as member of the Supervisory Board with effect from May 8, 2025
6Authorization of the Board of Management to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares and restrict or exclude pre-emption rights
7Authorization of the Board of Management to acquire shares in the company
8Cancellation of shares

Further details about the dividend can be found via this link, and additional information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here. Philips' 2024 financial statements are included in its Annual Report 2024 that was publishedon February 21, 2025.

For more information about Philips' AGM 2025, please click on this link.

For further information, please contact:

Michael Fuchs
Philips Global External Relations
Tel.: +31 614869261
E-mail: media@philips.com

Dorin Danu
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: dorin.danu@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips.

Attachments

  • Philips AGM 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/45a3c6bc-76b4-4f34-8b00-a3c1576d794b)
  • Chairman Feike Sijbesma and a member of the Board of Management Marnix van Ginneken during Philips AGM 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/aea1dde4-12d3-4f3f-8356-3fe927463fab)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
