WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $442.99 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $442.05 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.854 billion from $1.899 billion last year.Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $442.99 Mln. vs. $442.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.854 Bln vs. $1.899 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX