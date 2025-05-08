WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corporation (NWSA) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $103 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $30 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.Excluding items, News Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $98 million or $0.17 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $2.009 billion from $1.994 billion last year.News Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $103 Mln. vs. $30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $2.009 Bln vs. $1.994 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX