Donnerstag, 08.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: 868610 | ISIN: CA5592224011 | Ticker-Symbol: MGA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 23:10 Uhr
Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2025 Annual & Special Meeting Results

Finanznachrichten News

AURORA, Ontario, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2025 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 8, 2025. A total of 221,621,186 Common Shares or 78.66% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a. Election of Directors

Nominee

Votes FORNomineeVotes FOR
Mary S. Chan98.05%William A. Ruh88.30%
Hon. V. Peter Harder98.56%Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera85.59%
Jan R. Hauser99.48%Peter Sklar99.87%
Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)99.53%Matthew Tsien88.33%
Jay K. Kunkel99.53%Dr. Thomas Weber99.02%
Robert F. MacLellan99.12%Lisa S. Westlake88.33%
Mary Lou Maher99.57%


b. Other Items of Business

Item

Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte99.06%
Ratification of Stock Option Plan95.45%
Say on Pay81.44%


Based on the voting results, all 13 nominees were elected to the Board, Deloitte was reappointed as independent auditor, the 2025 Stock Option Plan was ratified and the "Say on Pay" resolution was approved - in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

Following the annual meeting, Magna's Board confirmed:

  • Robert F. MacLellan as Board Chair;
  • Mary Lou Maher as Audit Committee Chair
  • Hon. V. Peter Harder as Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee Chair;
  • William A. Ruh as Technology Committee Chair; and
  • Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Talent Oversight and Compensation Committee Chair.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of approximately 167,000(1) employees across 342 manufacturing operations and 103 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries(2). With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magnaor follow us on social.

_________________________________

(1) Number of employees includes approximately 155,000 employees at our wholly owned or controlled entities and over 12,000 employees at certain operations accounted for under the equity method.
(2) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres include certain operations accounted for under the equity method.

Appendix "A"
VOTING RESULTS - 2025 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Resolution
Votes ForVotes Withheld/Against
#
%
#
%
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director209,018,93998.05%
4,159,0271.95%
Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director210,120,081
98.56%3,059,219
1.44%
Elect Jan R. Hauser as Director212,077,56799.48%1,101,7340.52%
Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director212,174,38199.53%1,004,920
0.47%
Elect Jay K. Kunkel as Director212,169,82599.53%1,009,4770.47%
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director211,303,211
99.12%1,876,060
0.88%
Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director212,257,27399.57%921,998
0.43%
Elect William A. Ruh as Director188,240,636
88.30%24,938,565
11.70%
Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director182,460,89785.59%30,717,994
14.41%
Elect Peter Sklar as Director212,893,103
99.87%285,712
0.13%
Elect Matthew Tsien as Director188,302,36488.33%24,876,86811.67%
Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director211,089,92399.02%2,089,179
0.98%
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director188,290,93888.33%24,884,919
11.67%
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditor219,528,061
99.06%2,090,5310.94%
Ratification of 2025 Stock Option Plan203,483,387
95.45%9,692,621
4.55%
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation173,620,12781.44%39,555,176
18.56%


