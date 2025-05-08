ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel S.p.A. (ENLAY.PK), an Italian integrated electricity and gas company, reported Thursday profit of 2.396 billion euros or 0.19 euros per share for the first quarter, 2.244 billion euros or 0.19 euros per share last year.Revenues for the quarter rose to 22.074 billion euros from 19.432 billion euros last year.EBITDA for the period was 5.974 billion euros, up 1.7% from 5.874 billion euros last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX