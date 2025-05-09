WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $213 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $1.128 billion from $1.031 billion last year.
Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.83 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $1.128 Bln vs. $1.031 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15 - $3.25
Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
© 2025 AFX News