WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alcoa Corp. (AA) announced that it appointed Thomas Gorman as non-executive Chairman of the Board, effective today, May 8, 2025, immediately upon the conclusion of the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.Gorman has served as an independent director of the Board since May 2021, and succeeds Steven Williams in that position, who stepped down from the Board effective today after over eight years of service.Williams served as the Company's non-executive Chairman since January 2021 and as a director on the Board since Alcoa's launch as a public company in 2016.Gorman most recently served as the Chair of the People and Compensation Committee as well as a member of the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board. He served as Chief Executive Officer, and held other executive roles, with Brambles Ltd. from 2008 until his retirement in 2017. Prior to that, Gorman held several senior executive positions over an extensive career at Ford Motor Company including as President of Ford Australia.