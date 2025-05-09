NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at EUR75.9 million, or EUR2.40 per share. This compares with EUR65.8 million, or EUR2.08 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to EUR1.410 billion from EUR1.247 billion last year.Krones AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR75.9 Mln. vs. EUR65.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR2.40 vs. EUR2.08 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.410 Bln vs. EUR1.247 Bln last year.Krones significantly improved revenue in the first three months of 2025 by 13.1% to EUR 1.410 billion, helped by Netstal Maschinen AG, which was acquired in 2024. Even without this effect, however, revenue growth was within the 7 to 9% guidance range for the full-year 2025.Following this positive first-quarter performance, the company has confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance. The company still expects revenue growth of 7 to 9%, EBITDA margin of 10.2 to 10.8%, and ROCE of 18 to 20%.For the full-year 2024, Krones had posted EBITDA margin of 10.1%, on revenue of EUR 5.29 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX