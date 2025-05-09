LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove Plc (RMV.L), a British real estate firm, said on Friday that it has reaffirmed its revenue growth outlook of 8 to 10 percent for the full-year 2025. For the full-year 2024, the company had recorded revenue of £389.9 million.Johan Svanstrom, CEO of Rightmove Plc, said: 'We're pleased to have started 2025 with good financial, operational and strategic momentum. In particular, we're making strong strides forwards in delivering new tools and products to make the property journey smoother for both consumers and our partners. In the current uncertain global climate, our UK-focused, subscription-based and B2B-oriented business model means that we are comparatively well insulated from the volatility that some other companies and industries are having to contend with.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX