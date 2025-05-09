Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 09:31
8,800 Euro
-0,56 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,75016:43
8,6008,70016:36
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 16:12 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09


9 May 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2025. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution

Votes FOR(including discretion)

%

Votes AGAINST

%

Withheld(2)

Votes cast as a % of capital(3)

1.

Receive the Report and Accounts

581,240,194

99.97

169,405

0.03

2,629,466

74.73

2.

Approve the Remuneration Report

575,597,334

98.56

8,420,489

1.44

21,242

75.07

3.

Declare final dividend

583,952,943

99.99

76,251

0.01

9,871

75.07

4.

Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors

583,555,907

99.92

461,589

0.08

21,569

75.07

5.

Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration

583,899,238

99.98

116,369

0.02

23,458

75.07

6.

To elect Ruaridh Hook

578,869,700

99.12

5,115,197

0.88

54,168

75.06

7.

To re-elect Andrew Fisher

572,392,027

98.01

11,600,452

1.99

46,586

75.06

8.

To re- elect Johan Svanstrom

583,541,087

99.92

454,885

0.08

43,093

75.06

9.

To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas

583,152,959

99.86

836,060

0.14

50,046

75.06

10.

To re-elect Andrew Findlay

582,243,081

99.70

1,745,911

0.30

50,073

75.06

11.

To re-elect Kriti Sharma

582,691,868

99.78

1,292,834

0.22

54,363

75.06

12.

To re-elect Amit Tiwari

582,673,789

99.78

1,313,205

0.22

52,071

75.06

13.

To re-elect Lorna Tilbian

576,910,193

98.79

7,076,872

1.21

52,000

75.06

14.

To renew authority to allot shares

575,042,240

98.46

8,980,374

1.54

16,451

75.07

15.

Disapply pre-emption rights*

582,678,308

99.77

1,340,398

0.23

20,359

75.07

16.

Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*

580,940,717

99.47

3,078,287

0.53

20,061

75.07

17.

Renew authority to purchase own shares*

582,077,004

99.67

1,908,179

0.33

53,882

75.06

18.

Authorise political donations

574,275,176

98.33

9,734,794

1.67

29,095

75.07

19.

Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*

560,002,951

95.89

24,026,401

4.11

9,713

75.07

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 778,001,024 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 10,817,616 as at 8 May 2025.

A copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.