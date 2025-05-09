Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09





9 May 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2025. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.

Resolution Votes FOR(including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Withheld(2) Votes cast as a % of capital(3) 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 581,240,194 99.97 169,405 0.03 2,629,466 74.73 2. Approve the Remuneration Report 575,597,334 98.56 8,420,489 1.44 21,242 75.07 3. Declare final dividend 583,952,943 99.99 76,251 0.01 9,871 75.07 4. Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors 583,555,907 99.92 461,589 0.08 21,569 75.07 5. Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration 583,899,238 99.98 116,369 0.02 23,458 75.07 6. To elect Ruaridh Hook 578,869,700 99.12 5,115,197 0.88 54,168 75.06 7. To re-elect Andrew Fisher 572,392,027 98.01 11,600,452 1.99 46,586 75.06 8. To re- elect Johan Svanstrom 583,541,087 99.92 454,885 0.08 43,093 75.06 9. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas 583,152,959 99.86 836,060 0.14 50,046 75.06 10. To re-elect Andrew Findlay 582,243,081 99.70 1,745,911 0.30 50,073 75.06 11. To re-elect Kriti Sharma 582,691,868 99.78 1,292,834 0.22 54,363 75.06 12. To re-elect Amit Tiwari 582,673,789 99.78 1,313,205 0.22 52,071 75.06 13. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian 576,910,193 98.79 7,076,872 1.21 52,000 75.06 14. To renew authority to allot shares 575,042,240 98.46 8,980,374 1.54 16,451 75.07 15. Disapply pre-emption rights* 582,678,308 99.77 1,340,398 0.23 20,359 75.07 16. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments* 580,940,717 99.47 3,078,287 0.53 20,061 75.07 17. Renew authority to purchase own shares* 582,077,004 99.67 1,908,179 0.33 53,882 75.06 18. Authorise political donations 574,275,176 98.33 9,734,794 1.67 29,095 75.07 19. Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings* 560,002,951 95.89 24,026,401 4.11 9,713 75.07

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.

(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 778,001,024 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 10,817,616 as at 8 May 2025.

A copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Carolyn Pollard

Company Secretary