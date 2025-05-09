Rightmove Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09
9 May 2025
RIGHTMOVE PLC
('Rightmove')
RESULTS OF THE 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of Rightmove shareholders was held today at 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.
The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 28 March 2025. The Company advises that all of the resolutions were proposed and voted upon by poll(1), including shareholder votes submitted electronically or by post before the meeting. The results of the poll are set out below.
Resolution
Votes FOR(including discretion)
%
Votes AGAINST
%
Withheld(2)
Votes cast as a % of capital(3)
1.
Receive the Report and Accounts
581,240,194
99.97
169,405
0.03
2,629,466
74.73
2.
Approve the Remuneration Report
575,597,334
98.56
8,420,489
1.44
21,242
75.07
3.
Declare final dividend
583,952,943
99.99
76,251
0.01
9,871
75.07
4.
Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP as auditors
583,555,907
99.92
461,589
0.08
21,569
75.07
5.
Authorise directors to agree auditors' remuneration
583,899,238
99.98
116,369
0.02
23,458
75.07
6.
To elect Ruaridh Hook
578,869,700
99.12
5,115,197
0.88
54,168
75.06
7.
To re-elect Andrew Fisher
572,392,027
98.01
11,600,452
1.99
46,586
75.06
8.
To re- elect Johan Svanstrom
583,541,087
99.92
454,885
0.08
43,093
75.06
9.
To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas
583,152,959
99.86
836,060
0.14
50,046
75.06
10.
To re-elect Andrew Findlay
582,243,081
99.70
1,745,911
0.30
50,073
75.06
11.
To re-elect Kriti Sharma
582,691,868
99.78
1,292,834
0.22
54,363
75.06
12.
To re-elect Amit Tiwari
582,673,789
99.78
1,313,205
0.22
52,071
75.06
13.
To re-elect Lorna Tilbian
576,910,193
98.79
7,076,872
1.21
52,000
75.06
14.
To renew authority to allot shares
575,042,240
98.46
8,980,374
1.54
16,451
75.07
15.
Disapply pre-emption rights*
582,678,308
99.77
1,340,398
0.23
20,359
75.07
16.
Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments*
580,940,717
99.47
3,078,287
0.53
20,061
75.07
17.
Renew authority to purchase own shares*
582,077,004
99.67
1,908,179
0.33
53,882
75.06
18.
Authorise political donations
574,275,176
98.33
9,734,794
1.67
29,095
75.07
19.
Approve 14 days' notice for general meetings*
560,002,951
95.89
24,026,401
4.11
9,713
75.07
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority
(1) In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
(2) A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
(3) The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 778,001,024 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 10,817,616 as at 8 May 2025.
A copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
No other resolutions were put to the meeting.
The Board appreciates the support it has received from our shareholders for the AGM resolutions.
Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk