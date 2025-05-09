Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Stuttgart
09.05.25 | 08:06
3,300 Euro
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
09.05.2025 09:03 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
09-May-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            34,898 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            280.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            277.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            279.5702p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,309,226 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,737,224.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,898

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.5702

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
938                277.00      08:53:16          00075215116TRLO0      XLON 
1000               278.20      09:10:18          00075216109TRLO0      XLON 
865                277.60      09:10:19          00075216125TRLO0      XLON 
137                277.60      09:10:20          00075216128TRLO0      XLON 
835                277.60      09:10:20          00075216129TRLO0      XLON 
562                280.00      09:23:51          00075217491TRLO0      XLON 
237                280.00      09:23:51          00075217492TRLO0      XLON 
646                280.00      09:23:51          00075217493TRLO0      XLON 
880                280.00      09:23:51          00075217494TRLO0      XLON 
921                280.00      09:23:51          00075217495TRLO0      XLON 
931                280.00      09:23:51          00075217496TRLO0      XLON 
879                280.00      09:49:43          00075218570TRLO0      XLON 
867                280.00      09:49:43          00075218571TRLO0      XLON 
981                279.80      09:49:44          00075218572TRLO0      XLON 
933                279.80      10:00:44          00075218946TRLO0      XLON 
855                279.80      10:23:15          00075219636TRLO0      XLON 
929                279.80      10:26:27          00075219744TRLO0      XLON 
1009               279.20      10:28:12          00075219865TRLO0      XLON 
600                279.20      10:56:47          00075220985TRLO0      XLON 
371                279.20      10:56:47          00075220986TRLO0      XLON 
331                279.20      10:56:47          00075220987TRLO0      XLON 
904                278.40      11:17:01          00075222006TRLO0      XLON 
972                278.20      11:17:01          00075222007TRLO0      XLON 
898                280.00      12:03:01          00075224658TRLO0      XLON 
918                280.00      12:03:01          00075224659TRLO0      XLON 
536                280.00      12:03:52          00075224707TRLO0      XLON 
347                280.00      13:20:55          00075228031TRLO0      XLON 
827                280.00      13:20:55          00075228032TRLO0      XLON 
933                280.00      13:20:55          00075228033TRLO0      XLON 
886                280.00      13:20:55          00075228034TRLO0      XLON 
921                280.00      13:20:55          00075228035TRLO0      XLON 
967                280.00      13:20:55          00075228036TRLO0      XLON 
948                280.00      13:21:00          00075228037TRLO0      XLON 
854                280.00      13:40:00          00075229322TRLO0      XLON 
331                280.00      13:40:00          00075229323TRLO0      XLON 
548                280.00      13:40:00          00075229324TRLO0      XLON 
967                280.00      13:40:00          00075229325TRLO0      XLON 
871                280.00      14:00:00          00075230499TRLO0      XLON 
877                280.00      14:00:00          00075230500TRLO0      XLON 
979                280.00      14:14:39          00075232539TRLO0      XLON 
1009               280.00      14:25:36          00075232954TRLO0      XLON 
963                279.80      14:25:36          00075232955TRLO0      XLON 
441                280.00      14:33:49          00075233561TRLO0      XLON 
897                280.00      14:42:53          00075234349TRLO0      XLON 
397                280.00      14:42:53          00075234350TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  387184 
EQS News ID:  2133558 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
