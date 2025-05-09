Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-May-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 34,898 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 280.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 277.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 279.5702p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,309,226 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,737,224.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 34,898

Volume weighted average price (pence): 279.5702

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 938 277.00 08:53:16 00075215116TRLO0 XLON 1000 278.20 09:10:18 00075216109TRLO0 XLON 865 277.60 09:10:19 00075216125TRLO0 XLON 137 277.60 09:10:20 00075216128TRLO0 XLON 835 277.60 09:10:20 00075216129TRLO0 XLON 562 280.00 09:23:51 00075217491TRLO0 XLON 237 280.00 09:23:51 00075217492TRLO0 XLON 646 280.00 09:23:51 00075217493TRLO0 XLON 880 280.00 09:23:51 00075217494TRLO0 XLON 921 280.00 09:23:51 00075217495TRLO0 XLON 931 280.00 09:23:51 00075217496TRLO0 XLON 879 280.00 09:49:43 00075218570TRLO0 XLON 867 280.00 09:49:43 00075218571TRLO0 XLON 981 279.80 09:49:44 00075218572TRLO0 XLON 933 279.80 10:00:44 00075218946TRLO0 XLON 855 279.80 10:23:15 00075219636TRLO0 XLON 929 279.80 10:26:27 00075219744TRLO0 XLON 1009 279.20 10:28:12 00075219865TRLO0 XLON 600 279.20 10:56:47 00075220985TRLO0 XLON 371 279.20 10:56:47 00075220986TRLO0 XLON 331 279.20 10:56:47 00075220987TRLO0 XLON 904 278.40 11:17:01 00075222006TRLO0 XLON 972 278.20 11:17:01 00075222007TRLO0 XLON 898 280.00 12:03:01 00075224658TRLO0 XLON 918 280.00 12:03:01 00075224659TRLO0 XLON 536 280.00 12:03:52 00075224707TRLO0 XLON 347 280.00 13:20:55 00075228031TRLO0 XLON 827 280.00 13:20:55 00075228032TRLO0 XLON 933 280.00 13:20:55 00075228033TRLO0 XLON 886 280.00 13:20:55 00075228034TRLO0 XLON 921 280.00 13:20:55 00075228035TRLO0 XLON 967 280.00 13:20:55 00075228036TRLO0 XLON 948 280.00 13:21:00 00075228037TRLO0 XLON 854 280.00 13:40:00 00075229322TRLO0 XLON 331 280.00 13:40:00 00075229323TRLO0 XLON 548 280.00 13:40:00 00075229324TRLO0 XLON 967 280.00 13:40:00 00075229325TRLO0 XLON 871 280.00 14:00:00 00075230499TRLO0 XLON 877 280.00 14:00:00 00075230500TRLO0 XLON 979 280.00 14:14:39 00075232539TRLO0 XLON 1009 280.00 14:25:36 00075232954TRLO0 XLON 963 279.80 14:25:36 00075232955TRLO0 XLON 441 280.00 14:33:49 00075233561TRLO0 XLON 897 280.00 14:42:53 00075234349TRLO0 XLON 397 280.00 14:42:53 00075234350TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

