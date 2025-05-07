Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 277.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 262.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 267.4032p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,224,328 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,822,122.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.4032

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 378 277.00 08:16:38 00075154874TRLO0 XLON 368 277.00 08:16:38 00075154873TRLO0 XLON 801 277.40 08:19:21 00075154980TRLO0 XLON 701 277.20 08:21:01 00075155085TRLO0 XLON 669 275.00 08:59:14 00075156735TRLO0 XLON 649 275.40 08:59:14 00075156736TRLO0 XLON 863 275.00 08:59:14 00075156737TRLO0 XLON 797 274.00 09:11:29 00075157597TRLO0 XLON 742 273.80 09:11:29 00075157598TRLO0 XLON 10000 273.00 09:29:06 00075158410TRLO0 XLON 327 273.00 09:29:37 00075158423TRLO0 XLON 463 273.00 09:29:37 00075158424TRLO0 XLON 771 272.60 09:30:34 00075158474TRLO0 XLON 63 272.60 09:40:21 00075158807TRLO0 XLON 649 272.60 09:40:21 00075158808TRLO0 XLON 22 272.60 09:40:21 00075158809TRLO0 XLON 10 272.60 09:40:21 00075158810TRLO0 XLON 12 272.60 09:40:21 00075158811TRLO0 XLON 537 272.60 09:40:21 00075158812TRLO0 XLON 775 271.60 09:41:25 00075158849TRLO0 XLON 370 271.60 09:58:46 00075159390TRLO0 XLON 368 271.60 09:58:46 00075159391TRLO0 XLON 756 269.60 10:03:26 00075159637TRLO0 XLON 161 270.40 10:08:04 00075159784TRLO0 XLON 682 270.00 10:08:04 00075159785TRLO0 XLON 243 269.20 10:10:00 00075159936TRLO0 XLON 230 269.20 10:10:00 00075159937TRLO0 XLON 291 269.20 10:10:28 00075159948TRLO0 XLON 19 269.20 10:10:28 00075159949TRLO0 XLON 777 267.20 10:25:08 00075160486TRLO0 XLON 264 267.40 10:37:17 00075160855TRLO0 XLON 511 267.40 10:37:17 00075160856TRLO0 XLON 751 266.60 10:44:26 00075161105TRLO0 XLON 735 266.00 10:44:37 00075161118TRLO0 XLON 441 265.60 10:47:19 00075161199TRLO0 XLON 252 265.60 10:47:19 00075161200TRLO0 XLON 671 264.40 10:54:19 00075161422TRLO0 XLON 25 264.40 10:54:19 00075161423TRLO0 XLON 602 265.80 11:14:10 00075161853TRLO0 XLON 456 265.80 11:15:55 00075161873TRLO0 XLON 314 265.80 11:15:55 00075161874TRLO0 XLON 752 266.60 11:25:46 00075162130TRLO0 XLON 793 266.60 11:26:45 00075162145TRLO0 XLON 787 265.60 11:28:35 00075162185TRLO0 XLON 650 265.20 11:31:26 00075162229TRLO0 XLON 743 265.40 11:52:45 00075162646TRLO0 XLON 400 265.80 12:03:35 00075163092TRLO0 XLON 295 265.80 12:03:35 00075163093TRLO0 XLON 305 265.80 12:14:44 00075163483TRLO0 XLON 12 266.00 12:20:10 00075163658TRLO0 XLON 68 266.00 12:20:10 00075163659TRLO0 XLON 245 266.00 12:22:02 00075163696TRLO0 XLON 450 266.00 12:22:02 00075163697TRLO0 XLON 682 265.80 12:22:23 00075163717TRLO0 XLON 785 265.00 12:23:21 00075163765TRLO0 XLON 205 265.00 12:41:22 00075164183TRLO0 XLON 400 265.00 12:41:22 00075164184TRLO0 XLON 272 265.00 12:41:22 00075164185TRLO0 XLON 340 265.00 12:41:22 00075164186TRLO0 XLON 340 265.00 12:41:22 00075164187TRLO0 XLON 106 265.00 12:41:22 00075164188TRLO0 XLON 280 264.00 12:51:23 00075164391TRLO0 XLON 481 264.00 12:51:23 00075164392TRLO0 XLON 651 263.00 12:58:24 00075164811TRLO0 XLON 145 263.00 12:58:24 00075164812TRLO0 XLON 272 264.20 13:01:07 00075164896TRLO0 XLON 131 264.20 13:06:22 00075165108TRLO0 XLON 600 265.00 13:41:44 00075166467TRLO0 XLON 654 265.00 13:41:44 00075166468TRLO0 XLON 856 265.00 13:41:44 00075166469TRLO0 XLON 380 265.20 13:41:44 00075166470TRLO0 XLON 371 265.20 13:41:44 00075166471TRLO0 XLON 1319 265.40 13:41:44 00075166472TRLO0 XLON 318 265.40 13:41:44 00075166473TRLO0 XLON 426 265.40 13:41:44 00075166474TRLO0 XLON 144 265.40 13:41:44 00075166475TRLO0 XLON 648 265.00 13:48:06 00075166867TRLO0 XLON 745 265.00 13:48:06 00075166868TRLO0 XLON 745 264.40 13:52:33 00075167155TRLO0 XLON 719 264.40 13:58:28 00075167629TRLO0 XLON 359 264.40 13:58:28 00075167638TRLO0 XLON 318 264.40 13:58:28 00075167639TRLO0 XLON 729 264.40 14:08:28 00075167938TRLO0 XLON 738 264.40 14:08:28 00075167939TRLO0 XLON 850 265.00 14:25:26 00075168566TRLO0 XLON 694 265.00 14:27:26 00075168707TRLO0 XLON 733 265.00 14:32:13 00075169161TRLO0 XLON 790 264.40 14:32:29 00075169230TRLO0 XLON 709 264.60 14:32:29 00075169231TRLO0 XLON 400 264.20 14:34:06 00075169329TRLO0 XLON 318 264.20 14:34:06 00075169330TRLO0 XLON 53 264.20 14:38:13 00075169595TRLO0 XLON 634 264.20 14:38:13 00075169596TRLO0 XLON 784 263.80 14:40:46 00075169730TRLO0 XLON 42 264.40 14:45:56 00075170054TRLO0 XLON 119 264.40 14:45:56 00075170055TRLO0 XLON 106 264.40 14:45:56 00075170056TRLO0 XLON 914 264.00 14:45:56 00075170057TRLO0 XLON 690 264.00 14:50:12 00075170360TRLO0 XLON 680 263.60 14:53:24 00075170673TRLO0 XLON 910 263.00 15:00:58 00075171123TRLO0 XLON 57 263.00 15:00:58 00075171124TRLO0 XLON 18 262.80 15:00:58 00075171125TRLO0 XLON 374 262.80 15:00:58 00075171126TRLO0 XLON 678 263.40 15:06:21 00075171548TRLO0 XLON 492 263.00 15:09:53 00075171767TRLO0 XLON 207 263.00 15:09:53 00075171768TRLO0 XLON 485 264.20 15:19:43 00075173271TRLO0 XLON 237 264.20 15:19:43 00075173272TRLO0 XLON 744 264.80 15:23:46 00075174184TRLO0 XLON 833 263.60 15:31:45 00075174976TRLO0 XLON 37 263.60 15:31:45 00075174977TRLO0 XLON 744 263.40 15:41:45 00075175925TRLO0 XLON 250 263.60 15:47:58 00075176411TRLO0 XLON 373 263.60 15:47:58 00075176412TRLO0 XLON 718 263.20 15:51:28 00075176746TRLO0 XLON 186 263.60 15:58:03 00075177372TRLO0 XLON 584 263.60 15:58:03 00075177373TRLO0 XLON 736 263.20 15:59:46 00075177603TRLO0 XLON 731 262.80 16:05:40 00075178802TRLO0 XLON 720 262.80 16:10:27 00075179302TRLO0 XLON 373 263.00 16:15:26 00075179857TRLO0 XLON 117 263.00 16:15:26 00075179858TRLO0 XLON 673 263.00 16:16:26 00075179997TRLO0 XLON 777 262.80 16:18:36 00075180080TRLO0 XLON 181 262.80 16:19:43 00075180120TRLO0 XLON 74 262.80 16:19:43 00075180121TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

