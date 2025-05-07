Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
07.05.25 | 09:59
3,080 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1003,28010:46
Dow Jones News
07.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
184 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
07-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            277.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            262.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            267.4032p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,224,328 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,822,122.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.4032

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
378                277.00      08:16:38          00075154874TRLO0      XLON 
368                277.00      08:16:38          00075154873TRLO0      XLON 
801                277.40      08:19:21          00075154980TRLO0      XLON 
701                277.20      08:21:01          00075155085TRLO0      XLON 
669                275.00      08:59:14          00075156735TRLO0      XLON 
649                275.40      08:59:14          00075156736TRLO0      XLON 
863                275.00      08:59:14          00075156737TRLO0      XLON 
797                274.00      09:11:29          00075157597TRLO0      XLON 
742                273.80      09:11:29          00075157598TRLO0      XLON 
10000               273.00      09:29:06          00075158410TRLO0      XLON 
327                273.00      09:29:37          00075158423TRLO0      XLON 
463                273.00      09:29:37          00075158424TRLO0      XLON 
771                272.60      09:30:34          00075158474TRLO0      XLON 
63                272.60      09:40:21          00075158807TRLO0      XLON 
649                272.60      09:40:21          00075158808TRLO0      XLON 
22                272.60      09:40:21          00075158809TRLO0      XLON 
10                272.60      09:40:21          00075158810TRLO0      XLON 
12                272.60      09:40:21          00075158811TRLO0      XLON 
537                272.60      09:40:21          00075158812TRLO0      XLON 
775                271.60      09:41:25          00075158849TRLO0      XLON 
370                271.60      09:58:46          00075159390TRLO0      XLON 
368                271.60      09:58:46          00075159391TRLO0      XLON 
756                269.60      10:03:26          00075159637TRLO0      XLON 
161                270.40      10:08:04          00075159784TRLO0      XLON 
682                270.00      10:08:04          00075159785TRLO0      XLON 
243                269.20      10:10:00          00075159936TRLO0      XLON 
230                269.20      10:10:00          00075159937TRLO0      XLON 
291                269.20      10:10:28          00075159948TRLO0      XLON 
19                269.20      10:10:28          00075159949TRLO0      XLON 
777                267.20      10:25:08          00075160486TRLO0      XLON 
264                267.40      10:37:17          00075160855TRLO0      XLON 
511                267.40      10:37:17          00075160856TRLO0      XLON 
751                266.60      10:44:26          00075161105TRLO0      XLON 
735                266.00      10:44:37          00075161118TRLO0      XLON 
441                265.60      10:47:19          00075161199TRLO0      XLON 
252                265.60      10:47:19          00075161200TRLO0      XLON 
671                264.40      10:54:19          00075161422TRLO0      XLON 
25                264.40      10:54:19          00075161423TRLO0      XLON 
602                265.80      11:14:10          00075161853TRLO0      XLON 
456                265.80      11:15:55          00075161873TRLO0      XLON 
314                265.80      11:15:55          00075161874TRLO0      XLON 
752                266.60      11:25:46          00075162130TRLO0      XLON 
793                266.60      11:26:45          00075162145TRLO0      XLON 
787                265.60      11:28:35          00075162185TRLO0      XLON 
650                265.20      11:31:26          00075162229TRLO0      XLON 
743                265.40      11:52:45          00075162646TRLO0      XLON 
400                265.80      12:03:35          00075163092TRLO0      XLON 
295                265.80      12:03:35          00075163093TRLO0      XLON 
305                265.80      12:14:44          00075163483TRLO0      XLON 
12                266.00      12:20:10          00075163658TRLO0      XLON 
68                266.00      12:20:10          00075163659TRLO0      XLON 
245                266.00      12:22:02          00075163696TRLO0      XLON 
450                266.00      12:22:02          00075163697TRLO0      XLON 
682                265.80      12:22:23          00075163717TRLO0      XLON 
785                265.00      12:23:21          00075163765TRLO0      XLON 
205                265.00      12:41:22          00075164183TRLO0      XLON 
400                265.00      12:41:22          00075164184TRLO0      XLON 
272                265.00      12:41:22          00075164185TRLO0      XLON 
340                265.00      12:41:22          00075164186TRLO0      XLON 
340                265.00      12:41:22          00075164187TRLO0      XLON 
106                265.00      12:41:22          00075164188TRLO0      XLON 
280                264.00      12:51:23          00075164391TRLO0      XLON 
481                264.00      12:51:23          00075164392TRLO0      XLON 
651                263.00      12:58:24          00075164811TRLO0      XLON 
145                263.00      12:58:24          00075164812TRLO0      XLON 
272                264.20      13:01:07          00075164896TRLO0      XLON 
131                264.20      13:06:22          00075165108TRLO0      XLON 
600                265.00      13:41:44          00075166467TRLO0      XLON 
654                265.00      13:41:44          00075166468TRLO0      XLON 
856                265.00      13:41:44          00075166469TRLO0      XLON 
380                265.20      13:41:44          00075166470TRLO0      XLON 
371                265.20      13:41:44          00075166471TRLO0      XLON 
1319               265.40      13:41:44          00075166472TRLO0      XLON 
318                265.40      13:41:44          00075166473TRLO0      XLON 
426                265.40      13:41:44          00075166474TRLO0      XLON 
144                265.40      13:41:44          00075166475TRLO0      XLON 
648                265.00      13:48:06          00075166867TRLO0      XLON 
745                265.00      13:48:06          00075166868TRLO0      XLON 
745                264.40      13:52:33          00075167155TRLO0      XLON 
719                264.40      13:58:28          00075167629TRLO0      XLON 
359                264.40      13:58:28          00075167638TRLO0      XLON 
318                264.40      13:58:28          00075167639TRLO0      XLON 
729                264.40      14:08:28          00075167938TRLO0      XLON 
738                264.40      14:08:28          00075167939TRLO0      XLON 
850                265.00      14:25:26          00075168566TRLO0      XLON 
694                265.00      14:27:26          00075168707TRLO0      XLON 
733                265.00      14:32:13          00075169161TRLO0      XLON 
790                264.40      14:32:29          00075169230TRLO0      XLON 
709                264.60      14:32:29          00075169231TRLO0      XLON 
400                264.20      14:34:06          00075169329TRLO0      XLON 
318                264.20      14:34:06          00075169330TRLO0      XLON 
53                264.20      14:38:13          00075169595TRLO0      XLON 
634                264.20      14:38:13          00075169596TRLO0      XLON 
784                263.80      14:40:46          00075169730TRLO0      XLON 
42                264.40      14:45:56          00075170054TRLO0      XLON 
119                264.40      14:45:56          00075170055TRLO0      XLON 
106                264.40      14:45:56          00075170056TRLO0      XLON 
914                264.00      14:45:56          00075170057TRLO0      XLON 
690                264.00      14:50:12          00075170360TRLO0      XLON 
680                263.60      14:53:24          00075170673TRLO0      XLON 
910                263.00      15:00:58          00075171123TRLO0      XLON 
57                263.00      15:00:58          00075171124TRLO0      XLON 
18                262.80      15:00:58          00075171125TRLO0      XLON 
374                262.80      15:00:58          00075171126TRLO0      XLON 
678                263.40      15:06:21          00075171548TRLO0      XLON 
492                263.00      15:09:53          00075171767TRLO0      XLON 
207                263.00      15:09:53          00075171768TRLO0      XLON 
485                264.20      15:19:43          00075173271TRLO0      XLON 
237                264.20      15:19:43          00075173272TRLO0      XLON 
744                264.80      15:23:46          00075174184TRLO0      XLON 
833                263.60      15:31:45          00075174976TRLO0      XLON 
37                263.60      15:31:45          00075174977TRLO0      XLON 
744                263.40      15:41:45          00075175925TRLO0      XLON 
250                263.60      15:47:58          00075176411TRLO0      XLON 
373                263.60      15:47:58          00075176412TRLO0      XLON 
718                263.20      15:51:28          00075176746TRLO0      XLON 
186                263.60      15:58:03          00075177372TRLO0      XLON 
584                263.60      15:58:03          00075177373TRLO0      XLON 
736                263.20      15:59:46          00075177603TRLO0      XLON 
731                262.80      16:05:40          00075178802TRLO0      XLON 
720                262.80      16:10:27          00075179302TRLO0      XLON 
373                263.00      16:15:26          00075179857TRLO0      XLON 
117                263.00      16:15:26          00075179858TRLO0      XLON 
673                263.00      16:16:26          00075179997TRLO0      XLON 
777                262.80      16:18:36          00075180080TRLO0      XLON 
181                262.80      16:19:43          00075180120TRLO0      XLON 
74                262.80      16:19:43          00075180121TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  386595 
EQS News ID:  2131428 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2131428&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 07, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.