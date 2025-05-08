Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.05.2025
4 Kilometer-Bohrlöcher in Folge - und der Markt schläft noch?!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
08-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            274.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            263.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            269.3022p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,274,328 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,772,122.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 269.3022

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
200                264.20      08:17:30          00075182664TRLO0      XLON 
860                264.20      08:17:30          00075182665TRLO0      XLON 
986                263.80      08:18:10          00075182711TRLO0      XLON 
911                263.80      08:18:51          00075182757TRLO0      XLON 
903                263.40      08:20:52          00075182852TRLO0      XLON 
171                263.40      08:20:52          00075182853TRLO0      XLON 
1056               265.20      08:42:25          00075183622TRLO0      XLON 
1500               265.40      08:42:25          00075183623TRLO0      XLON 
68                265.40      08:42:25          00075183624TRLO0      XLON 
137                265.60      08:42:25          00075183625TRLO0      XLON 
953                266.20      08:48:09          00075183889TRLO0      XLON 
300                267.00      08:51:35          00075183987TRLO0      XLON 
756                267.80      08:55:16          00075184155TRLO0      XLON 
304                267.80      08:55:16          00075184156TRLO0      XLON 
96                267.80      08:55:16          00075184157TRLO0      XLON 
836                267.80      08:56:00          00075184176TRLO0      XLON 
1100               267.00      08:56:04          00075184178TRLO0      XLON 
1027               268.00      09:09:51          00075184797TRLO0      XLON 
1165               268.20      09:09:51          00075184801TRLO0      XLON 
181                267.40      09:31:53          00075185767TRLO0      XLON 
913                267.40      09:31:53          00075185768TRLO0      XLON 
1068               267.00      09:33:23          00075185843TRLO0      XLON 
1335               267.00      09:39:49          00075186010TRLO0      XLON 
303                267.00      09:39:49          00075186011TRLO0      XLON 
1033               269.40      09:52:38          00075186436TRLO0      XLON 
147                269.00      09:52:41          00075186439TRLO0      XLON 
868                269.00      09:52:41          00075186440TRLO0      XLON 
987                270.00      11:11:07          00075190219TRLO0      XLON 
1115               270.00      11:11:07          00075190220TRLO0      XLON 
1099               270.00      11:11:07          00075190221TRLO0      XLON 
960                269.00      11:12:29          00075190329TRLO0      XLON 
1081               274.00      12:50:24          00075195673TRLO0      XLON 
912                273.20      12:50:31          00075195691TRLO0      XLON 
869                273.00      12:56:43          00075196207TRLO0      XLON 
211                273.00      12:56:43          00075196208TRLO0      XLON 
303                273.20      13:15:02          00075196757TRLO0      XLON 
653                273.20      13:15:02          00075196758TRLO0      XLON 
949                273.40      13:24:13          00075197474TRLO0      XLON 
1004               272.60      13:34:51          00075197929TRLO0      XLON 
1040               272.80      13:45:58          00075198356TRLO0      XLON 
400                272.80      14:02:25          00075198909TRLO0      XLON 
531                272.80      14:02:25          00075198910TRLO0      XLON 
1058               272.40      14:10:15          00075199428TRLO0      XLON 
953                272.20      14:19:19          00075199833TRLO0      XLON 
492                269.60      14:34:30          00075200805TRLO0      XLON 
436                269.60      14:35:12          00075200860TRLO0      XLON 
906                271.40      14:57:14          00075202874TRLO0      XLON 
200                270.80      14:57:21          00075202879TRLO0      XLON 
706                270.80      14:57:21          00075202880TRLO0      XLON 
200                270.20      14:59:31          00075203082TRLO0      XLON 
685                270.20      14:59:31          00075203083TRLO0      XLON 
230                270.20      14:59:31          00075203084TRLO0      XLON 
1081               270.80      15:14:55          00075204062TRLO0      XLON 
1078               270.20      15:14:55          00075204063TRLO0      XLON 
1079               270.40      15:30:49          00075204972TRLO0      XLON 
137                269.60      15:30:49          00075204973TRLO0      XLON 
1009               270.80      15:36:21          00075205447TRLO0      XLON 
1107               270.80      15:47:40          00075206628TRLO0      XLON 
300                270.60      15:47:40          00075206629TRLO0      XLON 
617                270.60      15:47:40          00075206630TRLO0      XLON 
981                269.60      15:51:45          00075206914TRLO0      XLON 
28                269.40      16:00:58          00075207683TRLO0      XLON 
10                269.40      16:00:58          00075207684TRLO0      XLON 
124                269.40      16:00:58          00075207685TRLO0      XLON 
132                269.40      16:00:58          00075207686TRLO0      XLON 
288                269.60      16:02:24          00075207794TRLO0      XLON 
705                269.60      16:02:24          00075207795TRLO0      XLON 
4                 269.60      16:02:24          00075207796TRLO0      XLON 
91                269.20      16:03:35          00075207869TRLO0      XLON 
530                269.20      16:04:29          00075207908TRLO0      XLON 
1100               269.80      16:06:44          00075208036TRLO0      XLON 
1124               269.80      16:14:38          00075208652TRLO0      XLON 
684                269.80      16:14:38          00075208653TRLO0      XLON 
634                269.80      16:15:53          00075208841TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  386891 
EQS News ID:  2132554 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2132554&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 08, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
