Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 274.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 263.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 269.3022p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,274,328 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,772,122.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 269.3022

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 200 264.20 08:17:30 00075182664TRLO0 XLON 860 264.20 08:17:30 00075182665TRLO0 XLON 986 263.80 08:18:10 00075182711TRLO0 XLON 911 263.80 08:18:51 00075182757TRLO0 XLON 903 263.40 08:20:52 00075182852TRLO0 XLON 171 263.40 08:20:52 00075182853TRLO0 XLON 1056 265.20 08:42:25 00075183622TRLO0 XLON 1500 265.40 08:42:25 00075183623TRLO0 XLON 68 265.40 08:42:25 00075183624TRLO0 XLON 137 265.60 08:42:25 00075183625TRLO0 XLON 953 266.20 08:48:09 00075183889TRLO0 XLON 300 267.00 08:51:35 00075183987TRLO0 XLON 756 267.80 08:55:16 00075184155TRLO0 XLON 304 267.80 08:55:16 00075184156TRLO0 XLON 96 267.80 08:55:16 00075184157TRLO0 XLON 836 267.80 08:56:00 00075184176TRLO0 XLON 1100 267.00 08:56:04 00075184178TRLO0 XLON 1027 268.00 09:09:51 00075184797TRLO0 XLON 1165 268.20 09:09:51 00075184801TRLO0 XLON 181 267.40 09:31:53 00075185767TRLO0 XLON 913 267.40 09:31:53 00075185768TRLO0 XLON 1068 267.00 09:33:23 00075185843TRLO0 XLON 1335 267.00 09:39:49 00075186010TRLO0 XLON 303 267.00 09:39:49 00075186011TRLO0 XLON 1033 269.40 09:52:38 00075186436TRLO0 XLON 147 269.00 09:52:41 00075186439TRLO0 XLON 868 269.00 09:52:41 00075186440TRLO0 XLON 987 270.00 11:11:07 00075190219TRLO0 XLON 1115 270.00 11:11:07 00075190220TRLO0 XLON 1099 270.00 11:11:07 00075190221TRLO0 XLON 960 269.00 11:12:29 00075190329TRLO0 XLON 1081 274.00 12:50:24 00075195673TRLO0 XLON 912 273.20 12:50:31 00075195691TRLO0 XLON 869 273.00 12:56:43 00075196207TRLO0 XLON 211 273.00 12:56:43 00075196208TRLO0 XLON 303 273.20 13:15:02 00075196757TRLO0 XLON 653 273.20 13:15:02 00075196758TRLO0 XLON 949 273.40 13:24:13 00075197474TRLO0 XLON 1004 272.60 13:34:51 00075197929TRLO0 XLON 1040 272.80 13:45:58 00075198356TRLO0 XLON 400 272.80 14:02:25 00075198909TRLO0 XLON 531 272.80 14:02:25 00075198910TRLO0 XLON 1058 272.40 14:10:15 00075199428TRLO0 XLON 953 272.20 14:19:19 00075199833TRLO0 XLON 492 269.60 14:34:30 00075200805TRLO0 XLON 436 269.60 14:35:12 00075200860TRLO0 XLON 906 271.40 14:57:14 00075202874TRLO0 XLON 200 270.80 14:57:21 00075202879TRLO0 XLON 706 270.80 14:57:21 00075202880TRLO0 XLON 200 270.20 14:59:31 00075203082TRLO0 XLON 685 270.20 14:59:31 00075203083TRLO0 XLON 230 270.20 14:59:31 00075203084TRLO0 XLON 1081 270.80 15:14:55 00075204062TRLO0 XLON 1078 270.20 15:14:55 00075204063TRLO0 XLON 1079 270.40 15:30:49 00075204972TRLO0 XLON 137 269.60 15:30:49 00075204973TRLO0 XLON 1009 270.80 15:36:21 00075205447TRLO0 XLON 1107 270.80 15:47:40 00075206628TRLO0 XLON 300 270.60 15:47:40 00075206629TRLO0 XLON 617 270.60 15:47:40 00075206630TRLO0 XLON 981 269.60 15:51:45 00075206914TRLO0 XLON 28 269.40 16:00:58 00075207683TRLO0 XLON 10 269.40 16:00:58 00075207684TRLO0 XLON 124 269.40 16:00:58 00075207685TRLO0 XLON 132 269.40 16:00:58 00075207686TRLO0 XLON 288 269.60 16:02:24 00075207794TRLO0 XLON 705 269.60 16:02:24 00075207795TRLO0 XLON 4 269.60 16:02:24 00075207796TRLO0 XLON 91 269.20 16:03:35 00075207869TRLO0 XLON 530 269.20 16:04:29 00075207908TRLO0 XLON 1100 269.80 16:06:44 00075208036TRLO0 XLON 1124 269.80 16:14:38 00075208652TRLO0 XLON 684 269.80 16:14:38 00075208653TRLO0 XLON 634 269.80 16:15:53 00075208841TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

