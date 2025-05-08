Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Rallye naht! Die Wette eines Milliardärs auf die Zukunft des Kupfers...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q663 | ISIN: CA3763941026 | Ticker-Symbol: IA2
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 08:43
0,074 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLACIER MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLACIER MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2025 23:06 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Glacier Media Inc: Glacier Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) ("Glacier" or the "Company") reported revenue and earnings for the period ended March 31, 2025.

Summary Results

(thousands of dollars) Three months ended March 31,
except share and per share amounts 2025 2024
Revenue $32,475 $34,750
EBITDA (1) $(1,246) $(322)
EBITDA (1) margin (3.8%) (0.9%)
EBITDA (1) per share $(0.01) $(0.00)
Capital expenditures $1,344 $759
Net loss attributable to common shareholder $(4,143) $(4,429)
Net loss attributable to common shareholder per share $(0.03) $(0.03)
Weighted average shares outstanding, net 131,131,598 131,131,598

(1)EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP measure. Refer to "EBITDA Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of the Company's net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders as reported under IFRS to EBITDA.

Q1 2025 performance

Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, was $32.5 million, down $2.3 million or 6.5% from the same quarter in the prior year. The consolidated EBITDA loss for the period was $1.2 million, an increased loss of $0.9 million from an EBITDA loss of $0.3 million for the same quarter in the prior year. Capital expenditure for the period was $1.3 million compared to $0.8 million for the same quarter in the prior year.

The revenue decline was primarily driven by lower advertising revenues. A dramatic increase in economic uncertainty combined with general tariffs from the United States and agricultural tariffs from China impacted the agricultural publications, local consumer digital, and community media print publications. Revenue also decreased as the result of the closure or sale of community media publications over the past 12 months.

The EBITDA loss for the period was $1.2 million, an increased loss of $0.9 million compared to an EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in Q1 2024. A combination of revenue decreases and investment spending in strategic areas resulted in an increase in the EBITDA loss for the quarter.

Financial position

As at March 31, 2025, the Company had a cash balance of $6.9 million and $6.7 million of non-recourse mortgages (which relate to land for the farm shows in Saskatchewan and Ontario).

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

About the Company

Glacier Media Inc. is a broad portfolio of business information and consumer digital businesses. Serving a diverse array of industries and users, the businesses are typically leaders in their respective industry and/or geographic markets.

Non-IFRS financial measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin and EBITDA per share, are not generally accepted measures of financial performance under IFRS. Management utilizes EBITDA as a financial performance measure to assess profitability and return on equity in its decision making. In addition, the Company, its lenders and its investors use EBITDA to measure performance and value for various purposes. Investors are cautioned; however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of the Company's performance.

The Company's method of calculating these financial performance measures may differ from other companies and, accordingly, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies. A quantitative reconciliation of these non-IFRS measures is included in the section entitled EBITDA Reconciliation.

EBITDA Reconciliation

(thousands of dollars) Three months ended March 31,
except share and per share amounts 2025 2024
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(4,143) $(4,429)
Add (deduct):
Non-controlling interests $(98) $(73)
Interest expense, net $1,165 $1,448
Depreciation and amortization $2,217 $2,970
Gain on disposal, net $- $(210)
Other income $(50) $(621)
Restructuring and other expenses, net $873 $1,608
Share of earnings from joint ventures and associates $(387) $(322)
Income tax recovery $(823) $(693)
EBITDA (1) $(1,246) $(322)
Notes:
(1) Refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" section of MD&A for discussion of non-IFRS measures used in this table.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.