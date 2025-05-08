Anzeige
13,23513,29010:59
Kinross Gold Corporation: Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company's virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 7, 2025.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 11, 2025, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

NomineeVotes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
George V. Albino871,979,30399.36%5,609,3360.64%
Kerry D. Dyte730,095,57883.19%147,493,06016.81%
Glenn A. Ives865,501,65298.62%12,086,9871.38%
Ave G. Lethbridge844,857,99096.27%32,730,6493.73%
Michael A. Lewis839,174,11895.62%38,414,5204.38%
Elizabeth D. McGregor874,253,04699.62%3,335,5930.38%
Kelly J. Osborne834,518,59595.09%43,070,0434.91%
George N. Paspalas871,831,84299.34%5,756,7960.66%
J. Paul Rollinson872,283,20499.40%5,305,4350.60%
David A. Scott874,280,12099.62%3,308,5180.38%

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

"Say on Pay" resolution on executive compensation

Votes for% forVotes against% against
822,213,73093.69%55,374,9036.31%

Appointment of auditors

Votes for% forVotes withheld% withheld
866,323,04292.47%70,501,3577.53%

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
InvestorRelations@Kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
