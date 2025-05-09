TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Corp. of America, affiliated to Japan's Yamaha Corp., is recalling about 37,400 units of power adaptors for digital pianos and music workstations citing risk of burn and fire, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.The recall involves Yamaha-brand AC adaptors with model number PA-300C that were sold with Yamaha-brand arranger workstations, digital pianos, and music control panels, as well as Steinberg-brand audio interfaces.The black AC power adaptors were manufactured from July 2010 through May 2012. The power adaptors were sold separately as a service part and also built into certain Yamaha-brand Clavinova digital pianos.The AC power adaptors were manufactured in China and sold at music stores across the United States and online including www.shop.usa.yamaha.com from September 2010 through November 2014, and, separately, as a service repair part, for about $70.According to the agency, the AC power adaptors can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards. So far, the Buena Park, California-based firm has received four reports of adaptors burning or smoking. However, no injuries have been reported.Consumers with impacted adaptors or who own a Yamaha-brand Clavinova digital piano with a recalled adaptor are urged to immediately stop using and unplug them and contact Yamaha for a free replacement adaptor.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX