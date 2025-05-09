uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Highlights of Recent Company Progress

~ AMT-130 granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by FDA ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 09, 2025N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 and highlighted recent progress across its business.

"We continued to have constructive interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "The recently granted Breakthrough Therapy designation is a significant milestone and underscores the FDA's continued engagement with AMT-130 as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Huntington's disease. We expect to provide a regulatory update in the second quarter, including guidance on the potential timing of our BLA submission for AMT-130, and anticipate sharing new clinical data from our AMT-130 Phase I/II trials in the third quarter. As we prepare for potential commercialization, we remain committed to making financially disciplined investments."

Mr. Kapusta continued, "In addition to AMT-130, it's important to highlight the continued progress of our broader pipeline of investigational gene therapies. We look forward to sharing initial data from the first patient treated with AMT-260 for refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy later this quarter, and we remain on track to present initial data from our AMT-191 study in Fabry disease in the second half of the year. With our strong financial position, we believe that we are well-resourced to execute across our pipeline and deliver meaningful value to patients and shareholders alike."

Recent Company Developments and Updates

Advancing AMT-130 Toward Accelerated Approval for Huntington's disease



In April 2025, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to AMT-130 based on clinical evidence from Phase I/II trials showing the potential for slowing progression of Huntington's disease. The designation followed a November 2024 multidisciplinary meeting with the FDA during which key elements of an Accelerated Approval pathway for AMT-130 were discussed and aligned.



In March 2025, the Company held a Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss CMC requirements in support of a planned BLA submission. An additional Type B meeting focused on the pivotal statistical analysis plan was held in the second quarter of 2025. The Company expects to provide a regulatory update, including the potential timing of a BLA submission, after the receipt of official meeting minutes.



In February 2025, the Company completed enrollment of all 12 patients in the third cohort of the Phase I/II study. Patients were blinded and randomized to receive either the high (n=6) or low dose (n=6) of AMT-130 in conjunction with an immunosuppression regimen.



Key observations include:

- AMT-130 was generally well-tolerated at both dose levels;

- No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported;

- Three serious adverse events related to immunosuppression (mania, infection, and fever) were observed; all resolved fully with supportive care and;

- Perioperative changes in CSF NfL were consistent with previously reported observations, reinforcing their association with the surgical administration.

The Company plans to review these data with outside advisors and does not anticipate any impact on the potential timing of a BLA submission.

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects to present data from its ongoing Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in support of a potential BLA submission. The update will include follow-up data on all patients treated with AMT-130 in the first two cohorts, including three years of follow-up data on 24 treated patients.

Advancing additional clinical programs to proof-of-concept



AMT-260 for the treatment of refractory mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (mTLE) - The Company continues to screen patients across 12 clinical sites, with plans to activate additional centers in the second half of the year. The Company expects to present initial safety and exploratory efficacy data from the first treated patient at the Epilepsy Therapies & Diagnostics Development Symposium on Thursday, May 29, 2025.



AMT-191 for the treatment of Fabry disease - In February 2025, the Company announced a favorable recommendation from the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) following a review of safety data from the first two patients treated in the Phase I/IIa study. The Company has treated a total of four patients in the first dose cohort. The Company plans to present initial data from the study in the second half of 2025.



AMT-162 for the treatment of SOD1 amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - In January 2025, the Company announced a favorable recommendation from the IDMC based on the review of initial safety data from the first study cohort in the Phase I/II EPISOD1 study. The Company has completed enrollment in a second dose cohort and expects to initiate enrollment in the third dose cohort in the third quarter of 2025. The Company expects to present initial data from the study in the first half of 2026.





Strong financial position



In the first quarter of 2025, the Company completed a public offering of 5.1 million ordinary shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share for net proceeds of approximately $80.5 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.





Financial Highlights

Cash position: As of March 31, 2025, the Company held cash, cash equivalents and current investment securities of $409.0 million, compared to $367.5 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in cash was primarily related to net proceeds of $80.5 million from the follow-on offering in January and February 2025. Based on the Company's current operating plan, including the planned U.S. launch of AMT-130, the Company expects cash, cash equivalents and current investment securities will be sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2027.

Revenues: Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $1.6 million, compared to $8.5 million in the same period in 2024. The decrease of $6.9 million in revenue resulted from a $0.4 million increase in license revenue, a decrease of $3.3 million from collaboration revenue, and a decrease of $4.0 million from contract manufacturing of HEMGENIX® for CSL Behring. Following the divestment of the Lexington facility in July 2024, revenue from contract manufacturing is recorded net of cost within other expenses.

Cost of contract manufacturing revenues: Cost of contract manufacturing revenues were nil for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2024. Following the divestment of the Lexington facility in July 2024, cost of contract manufacturing is recorded net of revenue within other expenses.

R&D expenses: Research and development expenses were $36.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $40.7 million during the same period in 2024. The $4.6 million decrease was related to a decrease of $7.7 million in employee-related expenses, a decrease of $2.5 million in facility expenses and a $1.1 million decrease in costs related to preclinical supplies. This was offset by a net increase of $7.1 million in external program spend and $1.1 million higher expenses related to an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration.

SG&A expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $13.9 million during the same period in 2024. The $3.0 million decrease was primarily related to a $2.2 million decrease in employee-related expenses and a $0.3 million decrease in intellectual property fees compared to the prior year period.

Other income: Other income was $8.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 million during the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily related to a one-time gain of $6.0 million related to the sale of critical reagents.

Other expense: Other expense was $2.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to $0.2 million during the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily related to $1.4 million of non-cash expense recognized to amortize the right to purchase HEMGENIX® from Genezen on favorable terms.

Other non-operating items, net: Other non-operating items, net was an expense of $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to an expense of $10.7 million for the same period in 2024. The $6.9 million decrease in other non-operating items, net was primarily related to a decrease in interest income of $2.4 million, a reduction of interest expense of $1.0 million due to the $50.0 million repayment of Hercules debt in July 2024, and an increase in net foreign currency gains of $8.3 million.

Net loss: The net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2025, was $43.6 million, or $0.82 basic and diluted loss per ordinary share, compared to a $65.6 million net loss for the same period in 2024, or $1.36 basic and diluted loss per ordinary share.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. The approvals of uniQure's gene therapy for hemophilia B - an historic achievement based on more than a decade of research and clinical development - represent a major milestone in the field of genomic medicine and ushers in a new treatment approach for patients living with hemophilia. uniQure is now advancing a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies for the treatment of patients with Huntington's disease, refractory temporal lobe epilepsy, ALS, Fabry disease, and other severe diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure N.V.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,229 $ 158,930 Current investment securities 191,782 208,591 Accounts receivable 2,522 5,881 Prepaid expenses 13,420 9,281 Other current assets and receivables 10,468 7,606 Total current assets 435,421 390,289 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 18,081 20,424 Other investments 28,273 27,464 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,466 13,647 Intangible assets, net 71,992 71,043 Goodwill 23,351 22,414 Deferred tax assets, net 9,390 9,856 Other non-current assets 5,429 1,399 Total non-current assets 169,982 166,247 Total assets $ 605,403 $ 556,536 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,268 $ 7,227 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 27,344 29,225 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,698 3,601 Total current liabilities 36,310 40,053 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 51,592 51,324 Liability from royalty financing agreement 446,660 434,930 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 10,906 11,136 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 12,560 10,860 Deferred tax liability, net 7,338 7,043 Other non-current liabilities 6,351 7,942 Total non-current liabilities 535,407 523,235 Total liabilities 571,717 563,288 Shareholders' equity / (deficit) Total shareholders' equity / (deficit) 33,686 (6,752 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity / (deficit) $ 605,403 $ 556,536