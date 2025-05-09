Tempo TES Project Update: Brenmiller Energy Set to Begin Installation of its Storage Modules - bCubes - in May 2025 and Start Commissioning in October 2025

Brenmiller is replacing Tempo's fossil fuel boilers with a 32 MWh bGen thermal energy storage system delivering sustainable process heat expected to mitigate 6,200 tons of carbon emissions annually and save Tempo an estimated $7.5 million in energy costs over 15 years

Tempo, partially owned by Heineken International B.V., is one of Israel's largest producers and distributors of beverage for brands including Heineken and Pepsi

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. ("Brenmiller", "Brenmiller Energy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:BNRG), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, announced today that it is on track to meet its next four major contractual milestones and complete Stage 1 of its groundbreaking TES project for Tempo Beverages Ltd. ("Tempo") in early July 2025.

Construction of the TES base began in early April 2025, following completion of the required civil work by Tempo. Brenmiller expects to complete Stage 1 of the project in early July 2025 by meeting the following key milestones: completion of the base structure on May 12th, 2025, completion of the base insulation in the third week of May 2025 and installation of the first half of the bCubes in the last week of May 2025.

Stage 2 of the project, which includes the installation of the remaining bCubes and insulation, is expected to take place in the second half of July 2025.

Construction of the TES is expected to be completed in September 2025 with commissioning set to begin in October 2025.

"Our system assembly at Tempo's beverage processing facility is progressing well, and we are happy to stay on track to meet our ambitious timeline for commissioning in 2025," said Avi Brenmiller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Brenmiller Energy.

Brenmiller is set to replace Tempo's fossil fuel boilers with a 32 MWh bGen ZERO TES system. By enabling the switch from heat derived from fossil fuels to heat derived from electricity, eliminating the use of approximately 2,000 tons of heavy fuel each year, Brenmiller's bGen is estimated to mitigate over 6,200 tons of carbon emissions annually and save Tempo an estimated $7.5 million over 15 years.

Visualization of the TES installation at Tempo

About bGen

bGen ZERO is Brenmiller's TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen ZERO was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

