International Paper Announces Facility Alignment in the Rio Grande Valley as Part of Strategic Growth Initiative in North America

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) today announced the consolidation of its operations in the Rio Grande Valley to better serve customers. As part of its strategic growth initiative, and commitment to the Rio Grande Valley, the company will make strategic investments to convert the current Edinburg, Tex. sheet plant into a warehouse, invest in its current facility in McAllen, Tex. to increase capabilities and shift its current Reynosa, Mexico operations to a new, more modern and capable facility that is currently under construction in Reynosa. The company will close its box plant and sheet plant in Edinburg, Tex.

"The decision to cease operations at our two Edinburg facilities while investing in McAllen and Reynosa allows us to focus our efforts, provide excellent customer experiences and maintain a competitive cost structure that we believe positions us for profitable growth," said Tom Hamic, Executive Vice President and President of Packaging Solutions North America, International Paper.

The company's goal is to minimize the impact to affected employees through natural attrition, retirements and open positions at other IP facilities, including open positions at our McAllen, Tex. facility. The company will assist employees and customers through this transition.

