EES Europe 2025: Sunwoda Energy Unveils Innovative Energy Storage Solutions for A Sustainable Future

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwoda Energy made a significant impact at EES Europe 2025, Europe's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, by unveiling several groundbreaking innovations. These included the launch of its 6.528MWh liquid cooling energy storage system powered by Sunwoda's advanced 625Ah high-capacity battery cells and a 179kWh C&I ESS. The company also presented fully integrated energy storage solutions, covering the entire value chain-from battery cells and packs to integrated systems, reinforcing its commitment to advancing high-capacity battery technology for a sustainable future.

Sunwoda Energy's Groundbreaking ESS Innovations

At the heart of the new launch was Sunwoda Energy's NoahX 3.0 6.528MWh Liquid Cooling ESS, equipped with high-performance 625Ah LFP battery cells that deliver over 15,000 cycles and a 25-year service life. The system integrates AI-enabled active balancing to optimize charge/discharge consistency and overall efficiency. With multi-layer fire protection, high energy density (430+Wh/L), and the ability to operate in extreme environments from -30°C to 55°C, the NoahX 3.0 is designed to meet the needs of next-generation utility-scale energy storage.

Additionally, Sunwoda Energy presented its OASIS A180 179kWh C&I ESS, which offers a compact design, flexible deployment, and smart energy management capabilities for C&I applications in Europe.

The company also showcased a comprehensive range of integrated energy storage solutions, including battery cells (280Ah, 314Ah, 625Ah), utility-scale ESS (5MWh), C&I ESS (215kWh), and residential ESS (5-120kWh), underscoring its full end-to-end production capabilities.

Sunwoda Energy: Trusted by Partners, Defined by Quality

At the exhibition, Sunwoda Energy strengthened its European leadership through partnerships with industry leaders such as SMA, Krannich Solar, Solarmarkt, Energy3000 Solar, Wagner Solar and others. These collaborations demonstrate the company's ability to deliver scalable, high-performance energy storage solutions, highlighted by the successful deployments across Europe, ensuring reliability in key applications.

Leveraging Sunwoda Group's nearly 30 years of manufacturing expertise, the company's end-to-end capabilities-from battery cell to integrated systems-embody its commitment to "Crafting every battery with care" and ensuring "Quality Assurance for All." These strengths enable Sunwoda Energy to maintain rigorous quality control while delivering tailored solutions that meet global demands and uphold the highest safety standards.

By the end of 2024, Sunwoda Energy's global cumulative installed capacity exceeded 19GWh. With recognition as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 Manufacturer, the company continues to drive Europe's green energy transition and solidify its position as one of the global leaders in sustainable energy development.

About Sunwoda Energy

Sunwoda Energy, leveraging nearly 30 years of battery manufacturing experience from its parent company Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: SZ300207), is a full-industrial-chain energy storage solution provider specializing in lithium battery storage integration and application technologies. With expertise in cells, PACK, BMS, EMS, and system integration, the company delivers integrated energy storage solutions for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as network energy and smart energy, to drive innovation towards a more sustainable energy future. For more information, please visit www.sunwodaenergy.com.

