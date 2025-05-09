DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 09-May-2025 / 17:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 9 May 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 9 May 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 99,847 Highest price paid per share: 119.80p Lowest price paid per share: 118.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 118.9611p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 313,513,262 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (313,513,262) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 118.9611p 99,847

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 677 118.40 08:29:07 00335479717TRLO1 XLON 693 118.80 08:41:14 00335483253TRLO1 XLON 621 118.80 08:42:22 00335483666TRLO1 XLON 48 118.80 08:49:11 00335486293TRLO1 XLON 452 118.80 08:49:11 00335486294TRLO1 XLON 169 118.80 08:49:11 00335486295TRLO1 XLON 48 118.80 08:49:20 00335486326TRLO1 XLON 621 118.80 08:49:20 00335486327TRLO1 XLON 65000 118.80 08:49:29 00335486356TRLO1 XLON 675 119.00 09:23:15 00335495454TRLO1 XLON 452 118.80 09:50:00 00335501445TRLO1 XLON 244 118.80 09:50:00 00335501446TRLO1 XLON 1556 119.00 10:10:41 00335505520TRLO1 XLON 292 119.00 10:10:41 00335505521TRLO1 XLON 262 119.00 10:10:41 00335505522TRLO1 XLON 285 119.00 10:10:41 00335505523TRLO1 XLON 91 119.00 10:10:41 00335505524TRLO1 XLON 296 119.20 11:10:05 00335516571TRLO1 XLON 285 119.20 11:10:05 00335516572TRLO1 XLON 123 119.40 11:39:54 00335517611TRLO1 XLON 500 119.40 11:50:31 00335517802TRLO1 XLON 160 119.40 11:50:31 00335517803TRLO1 XLON 452 119.60 12:23:05 00335518715TRLO1 XLON 683 119.40 12:26:43 00335518915TRLO1 XLON 616 119.20 12:26:50 00335518956TRLO1 XLON 58 119.20 12:27:17 00335519013TRLO1 XLON 592 119.20 12:27:17 00335519014TRLO1 XLON 24 119.20 12:27:17 00335519015TRLO1 XLON 76 119.60 13:14:55 00335520163TRLO1 XLON 71 119.60 13:14:55 00335520164TRLO1 XLON 708 119.40 13:15:59 00335520178TRLO1 XLON 173 119.20 13:30:45 00335520418TRLO1 XLON 320 119.20 14:04:51 00335521105TRLO1 XLON 355 119.20 14:04:53 00335521117TRLO1 XLON 674 119.20 14:04:53 00335521118TRLO1 XLON 320 119.20 14:04:53 00335521119TRLO1 XLON 272 119.40 14:30:29 00335521766TRLO1 XLON 675 119.60 14:34:56 00335521882TRLO1 XLON 675 119.40 14:38:31 00335521945TRLO1 XLON 4882 119.20 14:38:31 00335521946TRLO1 XLON 1442 119.20 14:38:31 00335521947TRLO1 XLON 1396 119.40 14:38:50 00335521958TRLO1 XLON 650 119.40 15:20:02 00335524062TRLO1 XLON 700 119.20 15:42:30 00335525067TRLO1 XLON 700 119.20 15:42:30 00335525068TRLO1 XLON 1382 119.20 15:42:30 00335525069TRLO1 XLON 359 119.20 15:42:30 00335525070TRLO1 XLON 234 119.20 15:42:39 00335525073TRLO1 XLON 1181 119.20 15:42:39 00335525074TRLO1 XLON 328 119.60 16:06:06 00335526497TRLO1 XLON 170 119.60 16:06:06 00335526498TRLO1 XLON 673 119.40 16:06:06 00335526499TRLO1 XLON 183 119.60 16:07:41 00335526576TRLO1 XLON 323 119.60 16:07:42 00335526577TRLO1 XLON 5 119.60 16:08:29 00335526602TRLO1 XLON 291 119.80 16:18:41 00335527339TRLO1 XLON 294 119.80 16:18:41 00335527340TRLO1 XLON 288 119.80 16:18:41 00335527341TRLO1 XLON 343 119.80 16:18:41 00335527342TRLO1 XLON 306 119.80 16:18:41 00335527343TRLO1 XLON 352 119.80 16:18:41 00335527344TRLO1 XLON 441 119.80 16:18:49 00335527348TRLO1 XLON 318 119.80 16:18:50 00335527349TRLO1 XLON 352 119.80 16:18:50 00335527350TRLO1 XLON 1960 119.60 16:18:50 00335527351TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

