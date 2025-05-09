Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0), (the "Company" or "Sienna") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated April 29, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one new Share (a "Post-consolidated Share") for every ten currently outstanding Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will be effective at the opening of the market on May 13, 2025. Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (BC) and the articles of the Company, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolution passed by the board of directors of the Company.

Effective May 13, 2025, the Shares of the Company will commence trading under the new trading symbol "SIEN" on the Exchange. The Company's name will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 82621E205 and the new ISIN will be CA82621E2050 for the Post-consolidated Shares. The Company currently has 202,668,871 common shares issued and outstanding, and after the Consolidation is effective there will be approximately 20,266,887 common shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional Post-consolidated Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. As required under the Business Corporations Act (BC), any fractional Shares remaining after the Consolidation that are less than one half of a Share will be cancelled and any fractional Shares that are at least one half of a Share will be rounded up to one whole Share. Registered shareholders of record as of the effective date who hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., with instructions on how to exchange for new share certificates representing Post-consolidated Shares. Beneficial shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their own names will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

The exercise price and number of Shares of the Company, issuable upon the exercise of outstanding options and warrants and conversion of outstanding convertible debentures, will be proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include that the Company intends to consolidate its share capital. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company may not obtain approval for the Consolidation from the Exchange. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

