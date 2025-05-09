Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 mai/May 2025) - LiTHOS Group Ltd. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 9,106,722 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on May 12, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

LiTHOS Group Ltd. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 9 106 722 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 12 mai 2025. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée: Le 13 mai/May 2025 Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: Le 13 mai/May 2025 Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: Le 13 mai/May 2025 Symbol/Symbole: LITS NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 53687L 20 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 53687L 20 1 2 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 53687L102/CA53687L1022

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)