Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services is pleased to announce a new financing initiative.

The Corporation is offering a secured loan facility of up to $1,000,000, bearing interest at 12% per annum, with a 12% loan advance fee payable in common shares of METG at $0.10 per share. The loan will have a 12-month term from closing, with an option for the Corporation to extend for an additional six months. Proceeds will be used for working capital purposes.

This loan will be secured by a general security agreement over the Corporation's assets and will rank pari passu with the Corporation's existing $235,000 secured convertible loan, which is similarly secured.

For more information about this financing, you can contact Colin Keddy at colin@metaguest.ai or those noted below.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

