Samstag, 10.05.2025
Radar vs. Lac Tio: Entsteht hier Nordamerikas nächster Gigant für Titan und Vanadium?!
WKN: 870967 | ISIN: US74144T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: TR1
Tradegate
09.05.25 | 18:33
82,29 Euro
-0,11 % -0,09
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 19:25 Uhr
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Finanznachrichten News

BALTIMORE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share payable June 27, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Additionally, at its annual meeting yesterday, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.'s stockholders:

  • Elected 11 directors to its Board of Directors;
  • Approved, by a nonbinding advisory vote, the compensation paid by the Company to its Named Executive Officers;
  • Ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2025; and
  • Declined to approve a stockholder proposal for a shareholder approval requirement for excessive golden parachutes.

About T. Rowe Price
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ - GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.57 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
