INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) announced that Zepbound (tirzepatide) demonstrated a significantly greater weight reduction compared to Wegovy (semaglutide) in all comparisons conducted during the Phase 3b open-label clinical trial.The company announced the detailed results from SURMOUNT-5, a Phase 3b open-label clinical trial, evaluating the safety and efficacy of Zepbound (tirzepatide), a dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist, compared to Wegovy (semaglutide), a mono GLP-1 receptor agonist, in adults living with obesity, or overweight with at least one weight-related medical problem and without diabetes. At 72 weeks, Zepbound met the primary endpoint and all five key secondary endpoints, demonstrating superiority compared to Wegovy across the trial.The detailed results were presented at the 32nd European Congress on Obesity (ECO) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.For the primary endpoint, participants treated with Zepbound achieved an average weight reduction of 20.2% compared to 13.7% with Wegovy at 72 weeks using the treatment-regimen estimand, a 47% greater relative weight loss. Participants using Zepbound lost an average of 50.3 lbs (22.8 kg) and participants on Wegovy lost an average of 33.1 lbs (15.0 kg).In key secondary endpoints, Zepbound was superior across all weight reduction targets with 64.6% of participants treated with Zepbound achieving at least 15.0% weight loss compared to 40.1% on Wegovy. Additionally, participants treated with Zepbound achieved a superior average waist circumference reduction of 7.2 in (18.4 cm), while those treated with Wegovy saw an average reduction of 5.1 in (13.0 cm).The company noted that the safety profile of Zepbound in SURMOUNT-5 was consistent with previous SURMOUNT trials. Adverse events reported during the trial were primarily gastrointestinal-related and were generally mild to moderate in severity. During the trial, 6.1% of participants taking Zepbound discontinued treatment due to adverse events, compared to 8.0% of participants taking Wegovy. However, the study was not powered to compare the safety and tolerability of Zepbound and the safety and tolerability of Wegovy.Tirzepatide is commercialized for adults with obesity or with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems as Zepbound in the U.S. and Mounjaro in some countries outside of the U.S. Tirzepatide is also commercialized as Mounjaro for adults with type 2 diabetes in the U.S. and in some countries outside of the U.S. Semaglutide is commercialized as Wegovy for people living with obesity or for adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems and Ozempic for people with type 2 diabetes.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX