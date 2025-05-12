LONDON (dpa-AFX) - South32 Limited (S32.AX, S32.L, SOUHY.PK), an Australian mining and metals company, announced that Matthew Daley will join the company as Deputy Chief Executive Officer on 2 February 2026 and will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer when Graham Kerr steps down from the role later in 2026.Daley will join South32 from Anglo American plc, where he is currently the Technical and Operations Director and a member of the executive leadership team. He joined Anglo American in 2017 as Group Head of Mining, and prior to that he was the Executive General Manager for Glencore's Canadian copper division. Mr Daley's earlier career included operational, commercial and project roles with Xstrata and Minera Alumbrera.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX