Aspo Plc's Interim Report, January 1 - March 31, 2025: Strong start for year 2025 with continued profitability improvement

This is a summary of the Interim Report January 1 - March 31, 2025 of Aspo Plc. The complete report is attached to this release and available at aspo.com.

Figures from the corresponding period in 2024 are presented in brackets.

January-March 2025

Net sales increased to EUR 151.2 (132.7) million

Comparable EBITA grew to EUR 8.8 (5.1) million, 5.8% (3.8%) of net sales. The comparable EBITA of ESL Shipping was EUR 4.1 (2.7) million, Telko EUR 4.4 (2.3) million, and Leipurin EUR 1.5 (1.2) million

EBITA was EUR 7.7 (-2.9) million. EBITA of ESL Shipping was EUR 3.0 (-5.0) million, Telko EUR 4.4 (2.3) million, and Leipurin EUR 1.5 (1.2) million

Comparable ROE was 10.6% (4.9%)

Comparable earnings per share were EUR 0.13 (0.09)

Free cash flow was EUR -4.4 (-3.5) million driven by investments

ESL Shipping and SSAB agreed in March 2025 on a multi-year extension of a significant sea transport agreement





Guidance for 2025

Aspo Group's comparable EBITA is expected to be EUR 35 - 45 million in 2025 (EUR 29.1 million in 2024).

Assumptions behind the guidance

Aspo's operating environment is estimated to remain challenging during the first half of the year and to gradually improve during the second half of the year. Increased defense and infra spending in Europe is expected to support the economic recovery towards the end of the year. However, recent trade tensions and high tariffs imposed or planned by the USA, EU and China have increased economic uncertainty and may negatively impact economic growth and global trade. Aspo's profit improvement for the year is expected to come mainly from the profit generation of the Green Coaster vessels, from Telko's and Leipurin's acquisitions completed in 2024, as well as from various intensified profit improvement actions throughout Aspo's businesses. The higher end of the expected comparable EBITA range is expected to be achieved if all the planned profit improvement measures are successful, and there is a clear economic recovery during the second half of the year. The lower end of the range may be realized if the economic recovery is further delayed, or significant volumes would be lost or margins impacted negatively due to some unforeseen negative events. Recent trade tensions, including possible tariffs, may have an indirect negative impact on the volumes and price levels of Aspo's businesses. Direct impacts are expected to be modest.

For ESL Shipping, demand is expected to be weak overall during the first half of the year, with fairly low contractual volumes combined with low spot market pricing. Volumes are expected to slowly revive during the second half of the year.

For Telko, overall stable market development is expected going forward, with demand slowly picking up. After successfully completing three acquisitions in 2024, the focus in 2025 is on integrating the acquired companies, and securing organic growth and positive profitability development. Acquisition-related expenses are expected to be at a much lower level in 2025 than in 2024.

For Leipurin, the market is expected to be stable. Opportunities for growth remains in the food industry, where the addressable market for Leipurin is multiple compared to bakery. Leipurin remains in a good position to continue improving its profitability.

Key figures 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 1-12/2024 Net sales, MEUR 151.2 132.7 592.6 EBITA, MEUR 7.7 -2.9 21.2 Comparable EBITA, MEUR 8.8 5.1 29.1 Comparable EBITA, % 5.8 3.8 4.9 Profit for the period, MEUR 3.9 -6.0 7.3 Comparable profit for the period, MEUR 5.0 2.0 15.2 Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 0.09 -0.16 0.14 Comparable EPS, EUR 0.13 0.09 0.39 Free cash flow, MEUR -4.4 -3.5 -36.1 Free cash flow per share, EUR -0.1 -0.1 -1.2 Comparable ROCE, % 8.5 6.4 8.1 Return on equity (ROE), % 8.2 -15.2 4.4 Comparable ROE, % 10.6 4.9 9.2 Invested capital, MEUR 419.9 320.2 403.7 Net debt, MEUR 198.2 131.5 188.0 Net debt / comparable EBITDA, 12 months rolling 3.3 2.3 3.2 Equity per share, EUR 5.18 4.77 5.13 Equity ratio, % 36.6 38.6 36.9

The calculation principles of key figures are included in Aspo's Board of Directors' report for the year 2024. The figures presented in this interim report have been individually rounded or calculated based on exact figures so the figures may not add to rounded totals and may differ from previously published figures.

Rolf Jansson, CEO of Aspo Group, comments on the first quarter of 2025:



Profitability improvement is at the top of Aspo's agenda in 2025. We aim to capture the benefits of the completed acquisitions and capex investments made during previous years. In addition, we will focus on organic growth and performance improvement actions, tightly managed across all our businesses.

Aspo continued to grow and improve its profitability during the first quarter of 2025. Aspo's net sales grew by 13.9% compared to the first quarter of 2024 which was primarily driven by the acquisitions Telko and Leipurin made in 2024. Both Telko and Leipurin also achieved organic sales growth during the quarter. Net sales of ESL Shipping declined due to a relatively low level of industrial activity.

Comparable EBITA was EUR 8.8 million compared to EUR 5.1 million in the corresponding period in the previous year. All businesses improved their profitability. It is positive to see that the intensified focus on profitability improvement is widely yielding results.

Despite weak spot market pricing and somewhat softer than expected contractual freight volume demand, ESL Shipping was able to improve its comparable EBITA to EUR 4.1 (2.7) million, driven by performance improvement efforts, including the expiration of expensive time-charter agreements. The profitability of ESL Shipping in the corresponding period in the previous year was weakened due to harsh ice conditions and political strikes.

Telko's comparable EBITA of EUR 4.4 (2.3) million grew due to the contribution from last year's completed acquisitions, continued organic growth, and the absence of M&A costs. Leipurin's comparable EBITA was EUR 1.5 (1.2) million. Leipurin's profitability improvement relates specifically to the acquisition in Sweden in 2024 and measures improving supply chain efficiency in the Swedish operations.

ESL Shipping and SSAB agreed in March 2025 on a multi-year extension of the agreement covering SSAB's inbound raw material sea transports within the Baltic Sea and from the North Sea. In addition, the agreement covers the transport of SSAB's fossil-free sponge iron produced with HYBRIT technology including the possibility of fossil-free shipments. The transport volume is estimated to be 6-7 million tonnes annually. This was an important milestone in ESL Shipping's strategy to support Nordic industrials in their green transition.

Leipurin completed the transaction to take over the food ingredients distribution business of Kartagena UAB in February 2025. The acquired business is expected to increase Leipurin's net sales by close to EUR 2 million on an annual basis.

We are working to achieve Aspo's financial ambition of reaching EUR 1 billion of net sales and EBITA of 8% in 2028. The total investment program of EUR 300-350 million for 2024-2028 is well underway, focusing on acquisitions of Telko and Leipurin, and investments in the new capacity of ESL Shipping. Aspo's vision is to form two separate companies, Aspo Compounder (Telko and Leipurin) and Aspo Infra (ESL Shipping), before Aspo turns 100 years old in 2029.

During 2025, our focus is on profitability improvement. We will benefit from the Green Coaster investments made in 2021-2024, the acquisitions completed during 2024, and the vast array of profitability improvement efforts across the Group. Despite the focus on short-term profitability improvement, we continue to have a parallel long-term strategic perspective to reach the financial ambition of Aspo as well as our portfolio vision.

Financial performance and targets

Aspo's long-term financial targets are:

Minimum increase in net sales: 5-10% a year

Comparable EBITA of 8%

Return on equity: more than 20%

Net debt to comparable EBITDA, rolling 12 months ratio below 3.0

At a business level, ESL Shipping's long-term comparable EBITA target is 14%, Telko's 8% and Leipurin's 5%.

In January-March 2025, Aspo's net sales grew by 13.9% to EUR 151.2 (132.7) million. The comparable EBITA rate stood at 5.8% (3.8%). Comparable return on equity was 10.6% (4.9%) and the net debt to comparable EBITDA, rolling 12 months ratio was 3.3 (2.3).

Espoo, May 12, 2025



Aspo Plc

Board of Directors

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

