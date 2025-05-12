Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 08:34 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspo Plc: Inside information: Aspo redeems its outstanding hybrid bond

Finanznachrichten News

Aspo Plc Inside information May 12, 2025 at 9:30 a.m.

Inside information: Aspo redeems its outstanding hybrid bond

Aspo Plc ("Aspo") announces that it will exercise its right to redeem its EUR 30 million 8.750 percent hybrid bond ("Capital Securities") issued on June 14, 2022 (ISIN: FI4000523170).

The outstanding EUR 30 million Capital Securities will be redeemed in full on June 14, 2025 (the "Redemption date") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities.

On June 16, 2025, Aspo will pay the holders of the Capital Securities a redemption price equal to principal amount of the note together with any accrued interest to, but excluding the Redemption Date.

This notice of redemption is irrevocable and is given to the calculation agent and holders of the Capital Securities in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Capital Securities.

Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

For more information, please contact:
Rolf Jansson, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel.+358 400 600 264, rolf.jansson@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
