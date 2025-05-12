Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo; President: Yasuhiko Saitoh; hereinafter, "Shin-Etsu Chemical") has developed new silicone products for personal care applications as part of its silicon chemistry-driven solutions (Shin-Etsu Silicones Solution-EngineeringTM).

In the personal care industry, research and development activities are being carried out on various themes such as addressing diverse consumer demand and environmental issues and improving production efficiency. In response to these needs, Shin-Etsu Chemical has added new products to its lineup.

[New Products]

KF-6070W and KF-6080W are silicones in which some of the methyl groups in the molecular structure of dimethyl silicone oil (INCI name: dimethicone) have been replaced with hydrophilic functional groups. Both products combine high affinity with water due to their hydrophilic functional groups, while also imparting the excellent characteristics of silicone-high fluidity and smooth, non-sticky feel-to cosmetics and other products.

KF-6070W is a water-soluble silicone wax, characterized by its smooth melting and spreading sensation on the skin. It can be widely used as a feel enhancer in water-based and O/W (Oil in Water (*1)) hair care, skin care, and base makeup products. Additionally, KF-6080W is a silicone emulsifier for O/W formulation type (*2). This enables designing formulations with reduced stickiness and a smooth texture. It is liquid at room temperature, making it suitable for use in cold process (*3) manufacturing of personal care products.

KSG-16-SF and KSG-19-PF are silicone elastomer gels with high light-diffusing properties. KSG-16-SF features a high soft-focus effect, and KSG-19-PF is characterized by a light powdery texture. Since they can both serve as alternative materials for microplastic beads used in personal care products, we will continue to explore this potential.

We will exhibit new products at our booth at CITE JAPAN 2025, the 12th Cosmetic Ingredients and Technology Exhibition, which will take place from May 14 to 16, 2025, at Pacifico Yokohama in Yokohama.

Silicones are available in various forms such as fluids, emulsions, gels, and powders, and they combine the high functionality and quality required for personal care product ingredients. At Shin-Etsu Chemical, we will continue to expand the sales of silicone products, which are essential for enhancing the added value of personal care products and contribute to sustainability.

*1 O/W (Oil in Water): A state where oil droplets are dispersed in water and uniformly mixed (emulsified).

*2 Formulation type: Refers to the appearance or shape. One of the elements emphasized in the planning and development stages of personal care products.

*3 Cold process: A process that does not require heating and dissolving.

