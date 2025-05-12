Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) announces today that the general meetings of holders of 2028 Notes and 2031 Notes1 issued by Verallia, convened on April 28, 20252 to be held on May 13, 2025, have been cancelled.

As a result, participation forms received to date will not be taken into account.

It is reminded that these general meetings of holders of each Series of Notes were called to vote on the approval of a proposal to waive the right of each noteholder to exercise, in accordance with Condition 5(c) "Redemption at the option of the Noteholders following a Change of Control" of the terms and conditions of each Series of Notes, their put option in the event of a change of control of the Company resulting from the tender offer initiated by BWGI, filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 24, 2025.

It is reminded that on April 23, 2025, Verallia has entered into a "certain funds" bridge loan agreement with a banking syndicate, in order to cover the financing of the potential redemption of notes for which the put option would be exercised3

In the event that all or part of the credit lines made available under the bridge loan agreement are drawn down by Verallia, Verallia intends to refinance these loans by arranging, as the case may be, new bank and/or bond financing.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. Our CO2 emissions reduction target of -46% on scopes 1 and 2 between 2019 and 2030 has been validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative). It is in line with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

