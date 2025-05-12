Getac Technology Corporation: RHEINMETALL AG TO SHOWCASE "INFANTRY SOLDIER OF THE FUTURE - ENHANCED SYSTEM" WITH GETAC TABLET

Demo Of State-Of-The-Art Robust Computing For Defence & Public Safety At upcoming FEINDEF, Spain & AFCEA, Germany Events

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), one of the world's leading manufacturers of rugged computing solutions with over 35 years of expertise in the defence sector, presents its latest purpose-built and configurable developments at FEINDEF Event, Spain and AFCEA 2025 Event in Germany: for the Army, Navy, Air Force as well as Infantry of the future. The Getac innovative, resilient solutions* will be showcased on two partner stands and will be demonstrating stability in difficult tactical operations.

Rheinmetall AG will also be exhibiting the "Infantry Soldier of the Future - Enhanced System (IdZ-ES)", which includes the Getac tablet and enables the highest possible mobility for special mission requirements.



Getac experts will be available at the Computacenter AG stand in Area Vienna W02 to provide detailed information and answer individual questions. The focus will be on the new B360 Pro notebook: specially developed for the high demands of the defence sector, designed to help military personnel to have secure and reliable control over their systems.

In addition, iesy GmbH, specialist for sophisticated embedded solutions, will be presenting its latest defence docking solution together with the fully rugged Getac F110 tablet in the New York/Geneva S63 hall. This combination once again highlights the versatility and adaptability of Getac products, especially their optimization for use in security-critical environments.

Additional Highlights at the Events: New notebook B360 Pro

The new generation of B360 Pro notebook, specifically designed for the defence industry, combines fully rugged design with innovative technology upgrades. Equipped with the latest Intel® Core Ultra Series 2 mobile processors and Intel® AI Boost technology, the future-proof Getac B360 Pro offers efficient and smooth work, boosted by the amazing performance of Edge AI.

The Getac B360 Pro also includes new versatile I/O options, including up to two Thunderbolt 4 ports for extremely fast data transfer, hot swappable LifeSupport batteries for uninterrupted work. The device helps maintain strong connectivity, even in challenging and remote environments. Among other things, it offers WiFi 7, which allows up to five times faster data speeds compared to the previous model.

Eric Yeh, Managing Director of Getac Technology GmbH: "Our innovative rugged computing solutions for the defence sector are specially tailored to their specific high requirements. Size, weight and performance of a device are critical in modern military operations. At Getac, these factors, together with reliability and security are at the center of our development. Our goal is to optimize the operational capability of forces in the field while minimizing physical stress and logistical challenges. Thanks to the high level of competence, many years of expertise and the extensive resources of our research and development department, we are ideally placed to provide highly professional integrated computing for defence. The "Infantry Soldier of the Future" project with Rheinmetall AG for the German Military is another great success for us, especially as this is also a recognition of our constant efforts to provide our customers with reliable, high-quality support and meet their expectations."

*NATO Supply Numbers (NSN) are available for Getac products.

About Getac:

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged, AI-enabled mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, wearable cameras, automotive video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's services and solutions are designed to deliver best-in-class experiences for all frontline users in demanding environments. In over 100 countries, Getac currently serves customers in the defense, public safety, emergency services, fire, utility, automotive and process industries, commodities, manufacturing, transportation & logistics. Recently, Getac was recognized by Newsweek as one of the "World's Most Reliable Companies" for 2024. More information is available at: http://www.getac.com. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com; on LinkedIn or YouTube; get involved on the Getac Industry Blog.

Getac and the Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Getac Technology Corporation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682591/Rheinmetall_Getac.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378441/Getac_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rheinmetall-ag-to-showcase-infantry-soldier-of-the-future--enhanced-system-with-getac-tablet-302450243.html