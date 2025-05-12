Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 703000 | ISIN: DE0007030009 | Ticker-Symbol: RHM
Xetra
12.05.25 | 09:32
1.631,50 Euro
-3,69 % -62,50
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RHEINMETALL AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RHEINMETALL AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.590,001.590,5009:50
1.600,001.601,0009:46
PR Newswire
12.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
232 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Getac Technology Corporation: RHEINMETALL AG TO SHOWCASE "INFANTRY SOLDIER OF THE FUTURE - ENHANCED SYSTEM" WITH GETAC TABLET

Finanznachrichten News

Demo Of State-Of-The-Art Robust Computing For Defence & Public Safety At upcoming FEINDEF, Spain & AFCEA, Germany Events

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), one of the world's leading manufacturers of rugged computing solutions with over 35 years of expertise in the defence sector, presents its latest purpose-built and configurable developments at FEINDEF Event, Spain and AFCEA 2025 Event in Germany: for the Army, Navy, Air Force as well as Infantry of the future. The Getac innovative, resilient solutions* will be showcased on two partner stands and will be demonstrating stability in difficult tactical operations.

Rheinmetall AG to Showcase

Rheinmetall AG will also be exhibiting the "Infantry Soldier of the Future - Enhanced System (IdZ-ES)", which includes the Getac tablet and enables the highest possible mobility for special mission requirements.

Getac experts will be available at the Computacenter AG stand in Area Vienna W02 to provide detailed information and answer individual questions. The focus will be on the new B360 Pro notebook: specially developed for the high demands of the defence sector, designed to help military personnel to have secure and reliable control over their systems.

In addition, iesy GmbH, specialist for sophisticated embedded solutions, will be presenting its latest defence docking solution together with the fully rugged Getac F110 tablet in the New York/Geneva S63 hall. This combination once again highlights the versatility and adaptability of Getac products, especially their optimization for use in security-critical environments.

Additional Highlights at the Events: New notebook B360 Pro

The new generation of B360 Pro notebook, specifically designed for the defence industry, combines fully rugged design with innovative technology upgrades. Equipped with the latest Intel® Core Ultra Series 2 mobile processors and Intel® AI Boost technology, the future-proof Getac B360 Pro offers efficient and smooth work, boosted by the amazing performance of Edge AI.

The Getac B360 Pro also includes new versatile I/O options, including up to two Thunderbolt 4 ports for extremely fast data transfer, hot swappable LifeSupport batteries for uninterrupted work. The device helps maintain strong connectivity, even in challenging and remote environments. Among other things, it offers WiFi 7, which allows up to five times faster data speeds compared to the previous model.

Eric Yeh, Managing Director of Getac Technology GmbH: "Our innovative rugged computing solutions for the defence sector are specially tailored to their specific high requirements. Size, weight and performance of a device are critical in modern military operations. At Getac, these factors, together with reliability and security are at the center of our development. Our goal is to optimize the operational capability of forces in the field while minimizing physical stress and logistical challenges. Thanks to the high level of competence, many years of expertise and the extensive resources of our research and development department, we are ideally placed to provide highly professional integrated computing for defence. The "Infantry Soldier of the Future" project with Rheinmetall AG for the German Military is another great success for us, especially as this is also a recognition of our constant efforts to provide our customers with reliable, high-quality support and meet their expectations."

*NATO Supply Numbers (NSN) are available for Getac products.

About Getac:

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged, AI-enabled mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, wearable cameras, automotive video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's services and solutions are designed to deliver best-in-class experiences for all frontline users in demanding environments. In over 100 countries, Getac currently serves customers in the defense, public safety, emergency services, fire, utility, automotive and process industries, commodities, manufacturing, transportation & logistics. Recently, Getac was recognized by Newsweek as one of the "World's Most Reliable Companies" for 2024. More information is available at: http://www.getac.com. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com; on LinkedIn or YouTube; get involved on the Getac Industry Blog.

Getac and the Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2025 Getac Technology Corporation.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682591/Rheinmetall_Getac.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2378441/Getac_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rheinmetall-ag-to-showcase-infantry-soldier-of-the-future--enhanced-system-with-getac-tablet-302450243.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.