ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit SpA (UCG) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled EUR2.771 billion, or EUR1.79 per share. This compares with EUR2.558 billion, or EUR1.52 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to EUR6.550 billion from EUR6.372 billion last year.UniCredit SpA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR2.771 Bln. vs. EUR2.558 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.79 vs. EUR1.52 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.550 Bln vs. EUR6.372 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full year 2025, citing the better-than-expected first-quarter outcome, the Group has revised up its guidance. The company now expects net profit of over €9.3 billion with net revenue of around €23.5 billion. Earlier, the company had projected annual net profit to remain in line with fiscal 2024, and revenue of over €23 billion.Further, UniCredit, said: 'We confirm our ambitions for 2027 of a net profit of circa €10 billion at RoTE above 17%, and a FY25-27 yearly distributions ambition greater than in FY24, of which cash dividends at 50% of net profit and additional distributions including the excess capital to a 12.5-13% CET1 ratio.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX