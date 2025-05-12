Anzeige
Montag, 12.05.2025
WKN: A1JNUY | ISIN: CH0136071542 | Ticker-Symbol: K5O
Frankfurt
12.05.25 | 08:11
1,230 Euro
-9,56 % -0,130
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2025 09:00 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cavotec SA: Cavotec signs EUR 8.1 million shore power order with leading global container shipping company

Finanznachrichten News

Cavotec has signed an order valued at EUR 8.1 million with a leading global container shipping company to deliver complete shore power systems for newly built container vessels. The order includes cable management reels and weatherproof enclosures, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

Cavotec's systems will provide reliable cable management solutions, enabling vessels to connect to shore power while at berth. This reduces emissions and supports compliance with international environmental regulations.

The new contract builds on a long-standing partnership between Cavotec and the customer, further strengthening their collaboration in advancing sustainable ship operations. Cavotec has previously supplied multiple shore power cable management systems to the customer, supporting their environmental and operational objectives.

"This contract confirms Cavotec's strong position in the growing shore power market and marks a new milestone in our collaboration with one of the world's top shipping companies," says David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec.

Contacts

For further details please contact:
Joakim Wahlquist
CFO
Telephone: +46 70 403 47 86
Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading cleantech company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonization of ports and industrial applications. Backed by 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
